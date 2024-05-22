The prayers of players have finally been heard, as all Valorant maps will be unlocked in patch 8.11. However, this is true only for a limited number of game modes. With the latest Valorant developer update, it was announced maps like Breeze and Split will be rotated out of the map pool in patch 8.11.

But some fans still complained about Pearl not returning to the active map pool. Now, Pearl will be available in patch 8.11. This article will cover everything you need to know about the changes coming to the Valorant map pool.

Patch 8.11 will unlock all Valorant maps in-game

This news may come as a shock to many, but yes, Valorant is bringing back all the maps made for it to date. This includes options like Fracture and Pearl, which were part of the map pool for brief durations. But players should be aware that all the maps will be available in the following game modes only:

Swiftplay

Spike Rush

Escalation

Unranked

This gives players ample time to brush up their skills on all Valorant maps. It should be noted the Ranked map pool will continue as usual, but it will feature some changes in patch 8.11.

All Valorant map pool changes coming with patch 8.11

While all maps will be returning to the game, some will not make their way into Ranked. The current Valorant map pool consists of the following:

Ascent

Bind

Breeze

Icebox

Lotus

Split

Sunset

Out of these, Breeze and Split will be leaving the active map pool, with Haven replacing them. While it is not confirmed yet, a new Valorant map might also be added with patch 8.11.

Valorant fans, on the other hand, will be celebrating that the devs are finally listening to the community and have given them all maps to play on with patch 8.11. There is no official date for the release of patch 8.11 but devs have put a release window of early June 2024. It is highly likely this patch will arrive with the launch of Episode 9 of Valorant.

