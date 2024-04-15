Valorant map rotation is crucial for those who want to compete in tournaments. Teams typically prepare their strategies on a designated map well in advance of the official competition season, giving them an advantage. As Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 begins, players worldwide can plunge into Riot Games' shooter to explore all the new content.

The developers can also introduce big map modifications, even while new Acts—especially when new Episodes begin—bring a ton of material, including fresh Agents, Battle Pass prizes, bundles, and more.

Riot usually rotates its map selection to keep the competition system interesting and keep the viewers and players from getting bored of the same old maps. Since January 2024 was the previous map rotation, a lot of fans are curious about the arrival of the upcoming Valorant map rotation.

In the following article, we will discuss the next Valorant map pool rotation in detail.

Next Valorant map rotation may arrive with Episode 9

Valorant map rotation is expected in the next Episode(Image via Riot Games)

Riot Games has not yet confirmed the date of the upcoming map rotation in Valorant. Since the last map rotation was released in January 2024, viewers and players might anticipate that the upcoming rotation will take place with the release of Episode 9 in June 2024.

Current Valorant competitive maps in Episode 8 Act 2

This game's map pool grew to ten accessible maps with Sunset's debut in September 2023. That being said, not every map may be used in competitive game styles.

The seven maps that are accessible in all competitive modes in Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 are listed below:

Ascent

Bind

Breeze

Icebox

Lotus

Split

Sunset

Ascent

Valorant map rotation might take out Ascent, a fan-favorite map because of its Italian style (Image via Riot Games)

Ascent is regarded as a fan-favorite map because of its Italian style with Venetian influences.

It has gained popularity among players who enjoy both close-quarters and long-range combat because of its unique layout and sightlines.

Bind

Valorant map rotation might take out Bind, the only map where players can teleport between two bomb sides (Image via Riot Games)

One of Bind's unique features in Valorant is its teleporters. Players can travel the terrain with these teleporters, but they need quick adaptation and constant awareness of their surroundings. Players must always be alert and prepared for sudden changes in the battlefield when playing this map.

Breeze

Valorant map rotation might take out Breeze, a map where long-range fights are favoured (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant's beach-themed map is called Breeze, which presents players with the task of mastering long-range battles while traversing its expansive landscape and extensive sightlines.

Icebox

Valorant map rotation might take out Icebox, the only map in this game where maintaining high ground is very important (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant's ice battleground is Icebox, which is notable for being the first map to have horizontal ziplines on a site.

There is a lot of cover and variation in height on this map. It also is the first depiction of the plant site to include various elevation levels.

Lotus

Valorant map rotation might take out Lotus, the game's second 3-bomb site map (Image via Riot Games)

Lotus is the second three-sided map in this game, and it has several fascinating new features.

Players can explore a variety of strategic possibilities and challenges on this map, which also includes a destructible wall between A Main and A Link and spinning doorways on the A and C sides.

Split

Split, a Raze meta-dominated map in the current map pool (Image via Riot Games)

Split's intricate urban environment, with its many levels of buildings and narrow corridors, is what makes it unique and provides a unique tactical experience.

Players must adjust to the difficulties of accessing both lofty and ground-level positions due to the game's unusual verticality, which makes for intense firefights.

Sunset

Sunset, the latest map to be introduced in the game (Image via Riot Games)

With two spike sites and three separate lanes, Sunset has a typical layout that adheres to a traditional map design.

Incorporating mechanical doors like those on Ascent, the Los Angeles-themed map adds dynamic features to the action.