Valorant guide: Best Deadlock setups and lineups on Fracture

Fracture, a complex map in Valorant, presents unique challenges and opportunities for agents to showcase their skills. Among them, Deadlock can be particularly effective with her ability to control the battlefield using nets, sonic sensors, and barrier meshes.

This comprehensive guide will explore the best setups and lineups for Deadlock on the Fracture map, providing you with strategic advantages and opportunities for success.

How to use Deadlock's GravNet (Q) ability on Fracture in Valorant

Deadlock's GravNet ability allows her to throw a net that slows enemies and makes them crouch within its range. Here are some effective setups and lineups for GravNet on Fracture:

1) A Site close right Lineup:

A Site close right Lineup

To clear close angles, bounce the GravNet off the wall and land it in the desired area. This can be particularly useful when enemies are hiding behind cover or attempting to hold tight angles.

2) Dish Entrance Lineup:

Dish Entrance Lineup

When attacking A-Side, position yourself near the dish entrance and throw the GravNet toward the entrance. By bouncing it off the wall, you can catch enemies off-guard and gain control of the area.

3) Arcade Push Lineup:

Arcade Push Lineup

As you approach Arcade, throw the GravNet to block off enemy peeks and potential flanks when pushing through the area. Aim for the corner of the wall to ensure that the net covers the desired area.

How to use Deadlock's Sonic Sensor (Q) ability on Fracture in Valorant

Deadlock's Sonic Sensor is a trap that detects enemies within its range when they make sounds and stuns them briefly. Here are some strategic placements for Sonic Sensor on Fracture:

1) A-Side Control:

A-Side Control

Deploy a Sonic Sensor near the entrance to A-Side to gain valuable information about enemy movements and rotations. This can help you anticipate enemy pushes and coordinate with your team effectively.

2) B-Side Control:

B-Side Control

Place a Sonic Sensor near the entrance to B-Side to monitor enemy movements and prevent flanks. This will provide early warning and give you an advantage when defending or attacking B-Side.

3) Post-Plant Defense:

Post-Plant Defense

Utilize Sonic Sensors around the spike when defending a post-plant situation. This will allow you to gather information on enemy defuse attempts and stun them, buying precious time for your team to react.

How to use Deadlock's Barrier Mesh (E) ability on Fracture in Valorant

Deadlock's Barrier Mesh ability creates a wall that blocks enemy movement. Here are some effective setups for Barrier Mesh on Fracture:

1) A-Side Defense:

A-Side Defense

Use the Barrier Mesh to block off entrances to A-Side. Position it strategically to deny enemy access and force them to find alternative routes.

2) B-Side Defense:

B-Side Defense

Deploy the Barrier Mesh to block off B-Side entrances. This can impede enemy pushes and give your team an advantage when defending the site.

How to use Deadlock's Ultimate Annihilation (X) ability on Fracture in Valorant?

Deadlock's ultimate ability, Annihilation, releases a devastating explosion that eliminates enemies within its range. Here are some optimal uses for Annihilation on Fracture:

1) Spike Plant Denial:

Spike Plant Denial

When enemies attempt to plant the spike, use Annihilation to deny them. Aim for common spike plant locations or areas where enemies will likely hide during the plant.

2) Defuse Denial:

Defuse Denial

In post-plant scenarios, deploy Annihilation to prevent enemies from defusing the spike. Bounce it off walls or other surfaces to catch enemies off-guard and secure victory.

3) Site Control:

Site Control

Use Annihilation to establish control over crucial areas on the map. By placing it strategically, you can force enemies to retreat or eliminate them, giving your team the advantage.

By mastering Deadlock's abilities and their setups on the Fracture map, you can become a formidable force in Valorant. Coordinate with your team, communicate effectively, and utilize these setups to control the game's flow. With practice and strategic execution, you can secure victories and outmaneuver your opponents on Fracture.

Remember to adapt these setups to your play style and the situations you encounter in each match. Combine Deadlock's abilities with your team's strengths, and you'll succeed in the ever-evolving chaos of Fracture. Good luck, and may your Deadlock setups lead you to victory in Valorant!

Poll : 0 votes