Valorant guide: How to redeem a code or gift card?

Valorant can be an exciting game when it comes to cosmetics. Although a recent blunder regarding the Mystbloom bundle being bugged went viral, that doesn't detract from the good cosmetics that Riot Games has to offer. The developers even release some free giveaways that help players unlock items through in-game codes.

Codes come and go and usually change every few months. These offerings can be entered into the game to add specific items to a player's inventory. Here's how they can use the current codes to get a few freebies.

All active codes in Valorant (and how to redeem them)

Riot Games recently released Valorant Episode 8 Act 3, and the new update brought along some fresh codes. These can be used to redeem three items to be specific: a gun buddy, player cards, and spray. They were updated recently and have been working as of May 4, 2024.

The codes are intended to reward fans with cosmetics for finishing community challenges. Here are the currently active codes:

CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-00001: Seal of Approval Gun Buddy

Seal of Approval Gun Buddy CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-VAL02 : Not a Peep & VERSUS // Deadlock + Gekko Player Cards

: Not a Peep & VERSUS // Deadlock + Gekko Player Cards CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-WNGMN: Drop It Spray

Here are the steps to unlock items through new and old codes:

Launch Valorant.

Once in the game, locate the VP icon and use it to reach the Buy window.

Select the "Prepaid Cards and Codes" option. Clicking on it will lead to a text bar where the codes can be entered.

Once a code is submitted, the rewards will automatically be added to your collection.

After entering the Valorant codes (Image via Riot Games)

You can also redeem the codes via the Riot Code Redemption page online. To do this, simply go on to Riot Games' Shop and enter one of the codes to unlock the free items. Here are some old codes that reportedly expired in 2023:

YTILAUD – Duality Player Card

COTTONCANDY – Cotton Candy Pride Player Card

PRIMARY – Primary Pride Player Card

GALACTIC – Galactic Pride Player Card

SUNSET – Sunset Pride Player Card

TWILIGHT – Twilight Pride Player Card

SHERBET – Sherbet Pride Player Card

JUBILANT01 – Proud Player Title

JUBILANT02 – Ally Player Title

You can also buy gift cards to get items from the in-game shop. These cards are usually sold in increments of $10, $25, $50, and $100.

