Valorant Initiator signature abilities ranked from worst to best in Episode 7

In Valorant, Initiators play a crucial role in setting up their teammates for advantageous fights by using their abilities. These Agents specialize in gathering information about enemy positions and deterring opponents to facilitate their team's advance into a site. Initiators are considered to be 'aggressive supports' by many as they often engage in early skirmishes alongside Duelists.

Presently, there are six Initiators available in Riot's popular tactical shooter game, making this category the second largest after Duelists. Each Initiator in Valorant brings unique abilities to the table, and their strategic use of utilities can yield significant advantages for the player and their team.

This article will rank all Initiators' signature abilities in Valorant Episode 7.

Ranking Valorant Initiator's signature abilities

6) Breach's Fault Line

Breach's signature ability in Valorant involves a dramatic stun that originates as a seismic blast from his mechanized arms. When using Fault Line, players can expand the area of effect up to 56 meters in front of them, allowing the quake to travel through obstacles and stun enemies for 3.5 seconds. With a quick wind-up time, this free ability recharges in 40 seconds after its initial use.

This aspect of Breach's kit has more drawbacks than advantages: it doesn't provide information, can't disorient enemies effectively, and can hinder allies as they push into the site. To maximize his signature's effectiveness, Breach needs to combine it with his other abilities. Proper communication is essential to prevent disorienting teammates during coordinated attacks, as the concuss debuff also affects allies.

5) KAY/O's ZERO/POINT

KAY/O can neutralize Radiants' powers using his suppression blade. Upon impact with the first surface it touches, this blade emits a terrain-piercing pulse that suppresses enemies in a spherical area and reveals their identities. The suppression effect lasts for eight seconds, during which the affected enemies are unable to use their abilities.

Once thrown, the blade arcs forward through the air and sticks to a surface, where enemies have a one-second window to destroy it with minimal damage. Mastering intricate lineups is essential for KAY/O players to effectively conceal the suppression blade.

Playing well as KAY/O requires strong game sense and map knowledge, considering that the agent's ability to suppress enemies is limited to eight seconds. Timing and placement play crucial roles in maximizing the blade's effectiveness, especially when defending.

4) Gekko's Dizzy

In patch 7.12, Dizzy, a 'Radivore' in Valorant, received buffs to its flash and recon ability. Dizzy can be directed as a projectile that charges up and shoots a plasma blast upon encountering enemies. This blast blinds enemies, and if you can track its direction, you can locate the enemy. Furthermore, Gekko can also alert teammates when Dizzy finds targets.

Initially underestimated, Dizzy's rapid fire rate and plasma blast speed, coupled with reduced targeting delay in the latest buff, allow it to shoot projectiles quickly unless destroyed. This can create opportunities for Gekko and the team to eliminate disoriented enemies. With its ability to disrupt aim, flash opponents, and reveal their positions, Dizzy becomes one of Valorant's most versatile abilities.

3) Fade's Haunt

Fade taps into her dark power to summon a spectral watcher that, upon impact, reveals enemies within its line of sight, leaving haunting trails leading to them. Once revealed, Fade can precisely locate enemies, even through walls. These trails persist on tagged enemies, guiding her Prowlers to swiftly hunt them down.

In Valorant, there are two kinds of information-gathering abilities.

The first type, like ZERO/POINT, detects enemy presence across the map. Fade's Haunt, on the other hand, provides precise enemy locations. However, the Haunt can be destroyed, and its final form stands out too conspicuously, making it easy to spot in the map's environment. Additionally, it lacks range, making it easier to determine Fade's position when she deploys it.

2) Sova's Recon Bolt

Sova, the archer, carries a special arrow in his quiver. When fired, this arrow activates on impact, revealing the positions of nearby enemies within its line of sight. Sova can charge the arrow to launch it across the map, allowing it to bounce off terrain up to twice. Upon reaching its destination, it emits two sonar pulses that pinpoint the exact locations of enemies in a wide radius, even through walls.

The Recon Bolt resembles a dart when attached to a surface. Although it can be destroyed, its small size can be challenging to eliminate quickly.

If the Recon Bolt emits at least one sonar pulse before being destroyed, it will still reveal enemy positions. This ability enables Sova to delay enemy attacks, inflict damage through smoke and walls, and consistently gather information across the map.

1) Skye's Guiding Light

Skye can equip a hawk trinket and propel it forward, transforming it into a blinding flash. This flash not only blinds enemies but also reveals their presence in the area where it detonates, providing valuable information to Skye's teammates. This enables Skye to take on the role of an aggressive initiator, who relies on her utility to support her team in combat.

With the release of patch 5.07, Skye's Guiding Light flash became indestructible, making it one of the most versatile abilities in the game.

A well-timed use of Guiding Light can be crucial in turning the tide of a round in favor of Skye's team. Skye's unique ability to combine reconnaissance and disorientation in a single skill set allows her to fulfill the roles of two separate initiators, making her a valuable addition to professional Valorant teams and revitalizing the dominance of double-Controller Agent compositions.