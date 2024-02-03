Valorant Lunar New Year: Expected release date, skins, and more

With the Lunar New Year approaching later this month (February 2024), Valorant is preparing to launch a new skin collection to celebrate the inclusion. Riot Games has a history of releasing new lines of cosmetics on similar occasions, and this one is no exception. Although the developer has not officially announced a Lunar Celebration Event, it has released several animated teasers hinting at it.

Additionally, various in-game content leakers like Valorant Leaks & News have offered images from the upcoming Lunar New Year skin collection, adding to the excitement. This upcoming in-game event is inspired by the Year of the Dragon and will offer exclusive bundles as well as other in-game cosmetics through a special Event Pass designed for the occasion.

This article delves into the leaked details about the Lunar New Year Event in Valorant before its commencement.

Cost, contents, and more about the Valorant Lunar New Year skins

In 2024, the Year of the Dragon, Riot Games plans to offer Premium tier skins with a Dragon theme. Online leakers have presented images of the upcoming items, which appear to feature a ruby color scheme with striking gold-plated accents.

The leaked contents of the Lunar Celebration bundle include the following in-game cosmetics:

Vandal skin

Melee skin

Ghost skin

Animated gun buddy

Since this bundle is rumored to be in the Premium tier, one can expect the pricing for the entire bundle to be approximately 5,100 VP. Individual items could cost around 1,775 VP, while the Melee skin is estimated to be valued at about 2,550 VP and the gun buddy at around 475 VP.

Expected release date for the 2024 Lunar New Year event in Valorant

In celebration of the Year of the Dragon in Asian culture, Riot Games is expected to launch a free Event Pass for their FPS title. Players can complete it to unlock a set of rewards. This event is likely to coincide with the start of the Lunar Year according to the Chinese calendar, which falls on February 10, 2024.

Based on past Lunar Celebration Events, these celebrations typically last for 15 days. While Riot Games has not yet officially announced the dates for the upcoming one, it is speculated that the Year of the Dragon event will run from February 10 to February 25, 2024.

More About the Valorant Lunar New Year Event

As Episode 8 Act 1 of Valorant reaches its midpoint, Riot Games plans to introduce a free event that follows a similar progression-based reward system as the Battlepass. Fans worldwide eagerly await the Lunar Celebration Event, a special offering from Riot Games to their gaming community, every year.

Drawing from previous Lunar Celebration Event Passes, the upcoming Event Pass is expected to feature approximately seven exclusive cosmetic items, such as playercards and sprays. One can obtain these rewards by simply playing and earning experience points (XP). It is anticipated that unlocking all the free rewards in the upcoming pass will require around 63,000 XP.

