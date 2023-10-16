Valorant Mobile leaks show exclusive features: New training mode, MVP animation, and more

Riot Games is set to expand its presence in the mobile gaming world with the introduction of Valorant Mobile, providing gamers with the opportunity to enjoy Valorant on their smartphones. In the constantly evolving realm of competitive first-person shooters, Riot Games' Valorant has captured the attention of both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers in a mere three-year span.

Having already made waves in the mobile gaming market with the successful Wild Rift, a mobile adaptation of their iconic League of Legends, Riot Games is now setting its sights on Valorant's mobile counterpart. In a market dominated by heavyweight titles such as BGMI/PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and Call of Duty: Mobile, Valorant Mobile promises to bring a fresh and exciting twist to the world of mobile gaming.

In this article, we delve into the exclusive features that are set to redefine Valorant's mobile journey, including a new training mode, MVP animations, and much more.

All exclusive features leaked in Valorant Mobile

1) MVP animation

Expand Tweet

Amid the ongoing beta testing in China, game developers have introduced a new feature: the post-match MVP animation. This feature showcases a unique animation for the top-performing player, highlighting one of their ultimate abilities. As this animation sequence concludes, the game performance of the MVP player is presented on the left side of the screen.

Being recognized as the MVP after a challenging competitive match is expected to instill a sense of achievement in players. This accolade offers an additional layer of acknowledgment for hard-fought battles within the game and provides a tangible reward for exceptional performance.

2) 3D inspection animation

Expand Tweet

Riot Games seems to be strategically enhancing the appeal of Valorant for mobile gaming communities by introducing captivating agent inspection animations. On the PC version, players are presented with 2D animations when inspecting Agents through a menu option, while Valorant Mobile offers 3D animations.

While some of these Agent animations in the mobile beta version may bear a resemblance to those in the PC version, the majority of them introduce entirely new and previously unseen elements.

For instance, Sova stylishly draws his arrow, and Breach releases a dramatic flare from his bionic arms, all contributing to the visual spectacle of Valorant Mobile. These innovations not only add a distinctive touch but also emphasize Riot's dedication to providing players with an exclusive and visually captivating experience that sets the mobile version apart.

3) Ability guide videos

Agent guide on PC and mobile (Image via Riot Games)

Departing from the text-based guides found in Valorant PC, Valorant Mobile introduces a unique and exclusive feature in the form of ability guide videos. This adaptation serves as a strategic move by Riot Games to target a new segment of players through the mobile gaming platform, offering a more engaging and accessible way for them to learn about agent abilities.

This is a significant quality-of-life improvement over the current state of Valorant on PC. In the PC version, players often need to load into custom games to experiment with different agents and their abilities, which can be time-consuming and less user-friendly.

Valorant Mobile's approach underscores the developer's commitment to creating a more welcoming environment for new players and softening the learning curve for those just entering the world of Valorant.

4) Map training mode

Valorant Mobile introduces an integrated aim-training mode to the platform. This mode helps players improve their aiming precision and map knowledge through various in-game scenarios.

The feature provides two distinct options, allowing players to practice attacking or defending bomb sites with the involvement of bots in a map-based environment. Valorant Mobile's aim-training mode offers a more efficient way to improve map awareness and tactical skills compared to Valorant PC.

This dynamic training experience also opens up possibilities for similar enhancements in the PC version, potentially benefiting the entire Valorant community with an improved training experience.

5) Modified practice range

Expand Tweet

One of the standout features in Valorant Mobile is the revamped practice range that introduces walls within the bot-spawning area. This alteration provides a more dynamic training environment where players can hone their skills. The inclusion of walls adds an extra layer of realism, promoting tactical gameplay and better preparing mobile players for the challenges they'll encounter in actual matches.

This modification starkly contrasts with the static and bot-filled practice range in Valorant PC. In the PC version, the practice range primarily serves as a target practice space, lacking the intricate structures and engagement scenarios introduced in Valorant Mobile.