Valorant's Neo Frontier collection: Release date and time for Mumbai (India) server

Valorant's Mumbai (India) server eagerly awaits the arrival of the highly anticipated Neo Frontier collection. As the clock ticks closer to the release date, players in the region are excited to get their hands on this unique fusion of the Old West and the Neo Future. The release of this powerful weapon line is set to bring together advanced technology and sleek design.

Scheduled for release on June 27, 2023, the Neo Frontier collection offers a range of exciting features and weapons. Players will have the opportunity to wield the Neo Frontier Phantom, a versatile rifle that seamlessly combines the aesthetics of the Old West with futuristic elements. Sheriff, Marshal, and Odin will also receive stunning makeovers embodying Sci-Fi and Old West themes.

When will the Neo Frontier bundle arrive for Indian players in Valorant's Mumbai server?

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming

#VALORANT



Step into the Neo Frontier and embrace the fusion of the past and future. What do you think about this new skin collection? Step into the Neo Frontier and embrace the fusion of the past and future. What do you think about this new skin collection?#VALORANT https://t.co/UqIFBBJEsO

Valorant servers typically take two to four hours to undergo maintenance. The upcoming patch is expected to go live on the Mumbai Server with the new skin bundle at around 6:30 AM IST on June 27, 2023. Due to regional variations, Other regions will get the bundle at different times.

One of the standout features of the Neo Frontier collection is the inclusion of the Axe as a melee weapon. This mighty weapon undergoes a transformation, first adopting the appearance of an Old West axe and then evolving into a futuristic variant. With custom equip animations and audio, players will experience the seamless transition between these two distinct styles.

In addition to the weapon skins, the Neo Frontier collection offers a range of cosmetic items to enhance the player's experience further. The reactive Gun Buddy, a unique feature of this collection, displays the image of the top fragger, adding a touch of personalization and recognition to the gameplay.

Valorant players can also showcase their style with two distinct player cards, one with a Western theme and the other with a Neo theme. The collection is completed with a spray that captures the essence of the Neo Frontier's thematic goals.

The progression system within the Neo Frontier collection allows players to unlock various levels of customization for their weapons and melee. Starting at Level 1, players will enjoy a custom Old West model, bullets, and ADS reticle. The weapons will undergo an exciting transformation as they progress through the levels, including new animations, firing audio, and visual effects.

At Level 4, players will unlock a stunning finisher animation and a Kill Banner, displaying their dominance on the battlefield in Valorant.

The Neo Frontier collection also has different variants for players to choose from. Variant 1 features a purple color scheme, complemented by a matching finisher and Kill Banner. Variant 2 embraces a white/blue color combination, while Variant 3 showcases an orange/blue design. Each variant brings its own unique visual flair to the weapons and melee, allowing players to express their individuality.

Developed and published by Riot Games, the Neo Frontier collection is set to make its mark on the Mumbai (India) server in Valorant. The servers are expected to return online on June 27, 2023, at around 6:30 AM IST. Players can expect to experience a seamless transition from the Old West to the Neo Future with this new bundle.

This collection's captivating animations, visual effects, and audio will immerse players in a futuristic world while paying homage to the Wild West. Prepare to dominate the Frontier with style as you wield the power of the Neo Frontier collection in Valorant's Mumbai server.

Poll : 0 votes