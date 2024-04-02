Valorant Night Market: 5 best skins players can expect in Episode 8 Act 2

The Valorant Night Market is an in-game shop that lets players purchase weapon skins at highly discounted rates in a lottery-like system, with only a few skins from the entire pool appearing in your Night Market. These skins have certain limitations. First of all, they can only appear from three categories: Select, Deluxe, and Premium. Secondly, tactical knife skins that cost above 4350 VP (Valorant Points) won't appear in the Night Market regardless of their category.

The Night Market for Episode 8 Act 2 will be released on April 10 and will last till April 29. This gives players plenty of time to decide if they want to buy the skins that have appeared in their market. There are many weapon skins you can get your hands on during this time. Below is a list of the five best skins you can expect in the Night Market for Episode 8 Act 2.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top weapon skins to expect in the Valorant Night Market

1) Valiant Hero Vandal

Valiant Hero Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Valiant Hero is a Premium edition collection that was released in October 2023 and features skins for the Operator, Vandal, Ghost, Ares, and Melee. These skins are available in four different variants: default, Sunset, Dusk, and Night with a price tag of 1775 VP for each weapon. This is among the newer bundles to be added in the Valorant Night Market of Episode 8 Act 2.

The Valiant Hero bundle is heavily inspired by Chinese mythology. These skins are based on the Monkey or Sun WuKong. The weapon's exterior has some subtle visual effects with clouds and the players can even see the Monkey King appear during its kill finisher. With four beautiful variants to top it off, this weapon skin is easily one of the best to appear in the Valorant Night Market.

2) Team Ace Operator

Team Ace Operator (Image via Riot Games)

Team Ace is a Deluxe edition collection that was released in March 2022 and features skins for the Frenzy, Phantom, Operator, Vandal, and Judge. These skins are not available in any other variants and are only usable in their default versions. They are available to purchase at a price tag of 1275 VP. Given how low the original cost is for Team Ace, players may get it for much cheaper in the Valorant Night Market.

The Team Ace bundle was overlooked by many during its release. The weapon's exterior is amazing to look at as it features artwork of different Agents on each gun. The Operator is one of the finest ones to look at in the current Valorant Night Market and has Jett's artwork on it. This is mostly likely due to the fact that players tend to use her with the sniper the most.

While the skins do not come with kill finishers or sound effects, they do have a neat visual effect where the eyes of the Agent on the weapon light up every time you shoot the gun.

3) Reaver Phantom

Reaver Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Reaver is a Premium edition collection that was released in two different versions in the game. The Phantom comes from the 2.0 version that also features skins for the Ghost, Odin, Phantom, Spectre, and Melee. All of these can be purchased at 1775 VP each while being available in four different variants: default, black, red, and white.

The Reaver has become a fan favorite for the Valorant community. Despite its first version being released a long time ago, many players and pros continue to use the weapon skin in the game. Its dark magic aesthetic and satisfying sound effects make it one of the best skins available in the Valorant Night Market.

4) Recon Ghost

Recon Ghost (Image via Riot Games)

Recon is a Premium edition collection that was released in August 2021 and features skins for the Guardian, Phantom, Ghost, Spectre, and Melee. These guns cost 1775 VP and are available in four variants: default, Red Camo, Blue Camo, and Green Camo.

The Recon collection is among the few Premium collections that does not feature a kill finisher or visual effects However, these do come with the cleanest sound effect among all the skins in the Valorant Night Market which can be heard after every kill.

While the weapon's exterior isn't particularly spectacular, players can upgrade the skin to apply a cosmetic to the gun like a flashlight, laser sight, and rail cover. However, one thing to keep in mind is that these don't give players an advantage in any way. The Recon weapons are used by many pros to this day, making it a great purchase in the Valorant Night Market.

5) Prime Karambit

Prime Karambit (Image via Riot Games)

Prime is a Premium collection that has been released in two different versions in Valorant. The Karambit comes from the 2.0 version which was released in March 2021 that also features skins for the Bucky, Phantom, Frenzy, and Odin.

The Karambit comes at a price of 3550 VP and is not available in any other variants. While this price is higher than the other skins in the list, you can expect to get the Melee skin at a much cheaper price in the Valorant Night Market.

The Prime Karambit is one of the few Karambits in the entire game. By purchasing this Karambit, you own two different versions of the Melee since its non-upgraded variant also has some neat animations of its own. The Prime Karambit might not be the first Melee choice for most people but should definitely be considered during the current Valorant Night Market.

