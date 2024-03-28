Valorant Night Market (Episode 8 Act 2): Start time, end date, new skins, and more

The Valorant Night Market for Episode 8 Act 2 is around the corner, as the end of the Act is slowly closing in. This is a highly anticipated event in the game, as players have the chance to purchase their favorite skins at discounted rates. It will kick off on April 4, 2024, and end on April 24, 2024.

As always, the Episode 8 Act 2 Valorant Night Market will feature some new skins and contain hints for upcoming in-game content. This article contains everything you need to know about the upcoming Valorant Night Market.

When does Valorant Night Market for Episode 8 Act 2 start?

An old version of the Night Market (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Night Market will begin at 12 am UTC on April 4, 2024.

This translates to the following corresponding regional timings:

Los Angeles: 5 pm PT (April 3, 2024)

5 pm PT (April 3, 2024) New York: 8 pm ET (April 3, 2024)

8 pm ET (April 3, 2024) Frankfurt: 1 am CEST (April 4, 2024)

1 am CEST (April 4, 2024) Mumbai: 5:30 am IST (April 4, 2024)

5:30 am IST (April 4, 2024) Seoul and Tokyo: 9 am KST (April 4, 2024)

9 am KST (April 4, 2024) Sydney: 11 am AET (April 4, 2024)

When does Valorant Night Market for Episode 8 Act 2 end?

Valorant Night Market for Episode 8 Act 2 will remain in the game until April 24, 2024. This corresponds approximately with the time when Episode 8 Act 3 will come out.

This gives you 20 days to purchase whatever you deem fit from the Night Market. This is eight days shorter than the Episode 8 Act 1 Valorant Night Market.

All new skins in Valorant Night Market for Episode 8 Act 2

Expand Tweet

The following skins will make their Night Market debut in Episode 8 Act 2:

Valiant Hero

Chromedek

Both these collections came out in Episode 7 Act 3. The Sentinels of Light 2.0 Valorant bundle also came out around the same time, but being an Exclusive tier skin, it is ineligible to be in the Night Market.

The melee weapon from the Valiant Hero will also remain absent from the Night Market as it costs 4,350 VP.

Other than this, the following skins have a chance of appearing in your Night Market:

Convex

Daydreams

Endeavour

Galleria

Infantry

Intergrade

Luxe

Prism II

Reverie

Rush

Sensation

Smite

Abyssal

Altitude

Aristocrat

Avalanche

Horizon

Kohaku & Matsuba

Luna

Minima

NO LIMITS

Nunca Olvidados

Orion

Prism (EP 1)

Sakura

Sarmad

Silvanus

Snowfall

Team Ace

Tigris

Titanmail

Wasteland

Black.Market

Celestial

Crimsonbeast

Cryostasis

Doodle Buds

Ego (EP 1)

Forsaken

Gaia's Vengeance

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster

Ion*

Magepunk*

Nebula

Neptune

Oni*

Origin

Prime

Prime//2.0

Radiant Crisis 001

Reaver*

Recon

Soulstrife

Sovereign

Spline

Tethered Realms

Undercity

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2

Xenohunter

The bundles marked with * have tactical knife skins that cost 4,350 VP or more. These will remain absent from the Episode 8 Act 3 Night Market rotation.

