Valorant Night Market: All eligible skins in Episode 7 Act 2 (October 2023)

The Night Market is a highly anticipated event in the popular tactical shooter game Valorant. It offers players the chance to purchase coveted weapon skins at discounted prices for a limited time. The collections available in the Night Market are always a source of excitement for Valorant enthusiasts, as they often include skins from past acts that are no longer in rotation.

As we step into Episode 7 Act 2 in October 2023, let's take a closer look at the eligible skins that players may encounter in this edition of the Night Market.

All skin collections eligible for Valorant Night Market in Episode 7 Act 2

Before delving into the collections, it's essential to understand the eligibility criteria for skins featured in the Night Market. To make it into the Night Market, a skin must have been released in the store at least two acts before the current one.

Additionally, certain categories of skins are excluded, such as Exclusive or Ultra Edition skins, Battlepass skins, and melee skins priced above 3,550 Valorant Points. With these criteria in mind, let's explore the collections that could potentially appear in the Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market.

Select Edition

Convex

Endeavour

Galleria

Infantry

Luxe

Prism II

Reverie

Rush

Deluxe Edition

Abyssal

Altitude

Aristocrat

Avalanche

Horizon

Kohaku & Matsuba

Luna

Minima

NO LIMITS

Nunca Olvidados

Prism

Sakura

Sarmad

Silvanus

Snowfall

Team Ace

Tigris

Titanmail

Wasteland

Winterwunderland

Premium Edition

Black.Market

Celestial

Crimsonbeast

Cryostasis

Doodle Buds

Ego

Forsaken

Gaia's Vengeance

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster

Ion

Magepunk

Nebula

Neptune

Oni

Origin

Prime

Prime//2.0

Radiant Crisis 001

Reaver

Recon

Soulstrife

Sovereign

Spline

Tethered Realms

Undercity

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2

Xenohunter

These are the new skins from Episode 6 Act 3 that will be added to the pool:

Magepunk

NO LIMITS

Valorant skins may not grant a competitive edge, but they certainly make a statement as you dominate your opponents in the FPS game. Whether you're into seasonal skins, vibrant patterns, or menacing designs for your weapons, the Night Market is your opportunity to grab these cosmetics.

The October Night Market for Episode 7 Act 2 starts on October 11, 2023, and ends on October 30, 2023.

How to access the Night Market

Accessing the Night Market is straightforward. Here's how you can get in on the action:

When Market opens: When the Night Market first opens, a prompt will appear on the main menu, notifying you of its availability. Anytime afterward: If you miss the initial notification or want to revisit the Night Market later, simply click on the Tarot card symbol located at the top right of the screen near the store tab and settings icon. This will take you back to the Night Market for an opportunity to grab your favorite skins.

What to expect in the Night Market

The Night Market is your chance to snag player-unique offers on weapon skins. Each Night Market will present you with six random weapon skins to purchase, which are selected from the Select, Deluxe, and Premium tiers. You won't receive skins that are already present in your collection.