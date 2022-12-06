Valorant Night Market Episode 5 Act 3: Start date for Mumbai (India) server

Valorant's Night Market is expected to return this month on schedule. According to officials, the market will be live for an entire month. During this time, six random skins are offered at a discounted rate. This is an excellent time to pick up a few skins through a lucky draw. Players off and browse casually for skins during the night market.

The random skin combinations are usually between Premium and Melee skins. Lucky players could even aw two Premium skins. The Melee could be from the Select Edition or Deluxe Edition. Note that the market will not host any items from any Battle Pass, Exclusive bundles, and Ultra skins.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Night Market - Mumbai server schedule

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Year’s coming to a close. Let’s see it out with a Night. Market. DEC 7 - JAN 4 PT Year’s coming to a close. Let’s see it out with a Night. Market. DEC 7 - JAN 4 PT https://t.co/PjZb6aKdzL

The Night Market in Mumbai server will go live on December 8 at 5:30 am IST.

The act's Night Market will go live (globally) on December 7 and stay until January 4. The market will last almost a month, two more weeks than Episode 5 Act 2's Night Market for all regions, including Mumbai.

The Mumbai servers went live in October 2020. This dedicated server proves that Epic Games is focused on developing a healthy Valorant playerbase in the region. This has also been further proven through the release of their latest Controller Agent, Harbor. Furthermore, Global Esports, an Indian organization, was offered a highly coveted franchising slot.

Bundles that aren't in this pool

The skin lines like Kohaku & Matsuba, CrismsonBeast, Ion 2.0, Abyssal, and Soulstrife won't be a part of Episode 5 Act 3's Night Market. Kohaku & Matsuba and CrismsonBeast skin collections will be eligible for the Night Market in Episode 6 Act 1. In contrast, skins from the remaining three collections will not feature in the Night Market until Episode 6 Act 2.

The skin lines added for this time's Night Market are the Reaver 2.0 and the Sarmad collection.

All Available Weapon Bundles

The following is a list of all available skin bundles in Episode 5 Act 3 Night Market. They contain skins for Select, Deluxe, and Premium Editions.

Select Edition

Convex

Endeavour

Galleria

Infantry

Luxe

Prism II

Rush

Sensation

Smite

Deluxe Edition

Aristocrat

Avalanche

Horizon

Minima

Numca Olvidados

Prism

Sakura

Sarmad

Silvanus

Snowfall

Team Ace

Tigris

Titanmail

Wasteland

Winterwunderland

Premium Edition

Celestial

Doodle Buds

Ego

Forsaken

Gaia's Vengeance

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster

Ion (EP 1 only)

Magepunk

Nebula

Neptune

Oni

Origin

Prime

Prime 2.0

Radiant Crisis 001

Reaver

Recon

Sovereign

Spline

Tethered Realms

Undercity

Valorant Go! Vol 1

Valorant Go! Vol 2

Xenohunter

The Night Market is an exciting time for Valorant players as some might get super lucky with skins they were hawking. This is also an excellent opportunity to pick up fresh skins and update the wardrobe. Given that the price is reasonable, it shouldn't be too heavy on the pocket. The Night Market also provides excellent fodder for entertaining content-creator moments.

