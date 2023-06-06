Valorant NO LIMITS skin collection: Expected release date, weapons, and more

Valorant is set to introduce a brand new collection to the game called NO LIMITS. The bundle will feature a funky-themed design that closely resembles Japanese culture. As the Valorant Tokyo Masters also nears, Riot took this opportunity to announce this unique skin line ahead of the tournament. Although the release date is yet to be announced, it will probably be close to the tournament itself.

This article will include all the necessary details regarding the NO LIMITS skin collection coming to Valorant.

When can fans expect the NO LIMITS collection to come out in Valorant?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT This is a world with NO LIMITS–pick up the light/shadow shifting Spectre, Bulldog, Ghost, Vandal, and Bat Melee–all hitting your shop soon. This is a world with NO LIMITS–pick up the light/shadow shifting Spectre, Bulldog, Ghost, Vandal, and Bat Melee–all hitting your shop soon. https://t.co/DTWEAvuNlS

With no official release date in sight, it can be assumed that Riot has planned the launch of the NO LIMITS collection around the Tokyo Masters. The tournament begins on June 11, 2023. With NO LIMITS featuring visuals heavily adapted from the Masters' venue, the chances of it arriving on the start date are pretty high.

On the other hand, the upcoming Patch 6.11 is also on its way on June 9, 2023. Although it is less likely for the bundle to arrive with the update, one can still be on the lookout.

What weapons will the NO LIMITS skin collection feature?

The NO LIMITS collection will feature the following weapon skins, according to Riot:

NO LIMITS Spectre

NO LIMITS Bulldog

NO LIMITS Ghost

NO LIMITS Vandal

Bat (Melee)

As of now, Riot is yet to confirm its price. The official teaser did not feature any finishers or sound effects for the weapon but only showed the color-changing special effect on moving into or out of the shadow in-game. Fans must wait until Riot drops further information on the bundle to confirm its price.

The chances of the bundle receiving any variants are also unknown as of now, with Valorant having revealed very little regarding the skin line. The teaser only showed one variant, which will change color based on the player's activity in-game.

What to expect from the NO LIMITS collection?

It can be speculated that the NO LIMITS bundle might fall under the Deluxe tier as the collection will feature a basic animation effect. The bundle might also come with its own set of cosmetics, such as a player card, gun buddy, and a spray. With the release of the entire bundle, fans can likely purchase its items separately, similar to the other collections in Valorant.

Riot has always been creative with its cosmetics. With NO LIMITS also featuring its second Bat melee, players can expect more unique sets in the future. Until the collection drops, they can enjoy the Magepunk 3.0 bundle available in-game. With Night Market also arriving shortly, players will have plenty of options to enjoy cosmetic items.

