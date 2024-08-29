Valorant Nocturnum bundle: Release date, weapons, price, and more

The Nocturnum bundle is the latest skin set coming to Valorant. Episode 9 Act 2 was just released and comes with many new accessories. As the bundle's name suggests, it is based on a shadowy and deathly theme, perfectly capturing the essence of the darkness of night.

This article will cover all relevant details about the Nocturnum bundle, and when it will come to Valorant.

When will the Valorant Nocturnum bundle be released?

The Nocturnum bundle will be available in-game from August 29, 2024, for American servers and August 30, 2024, for other regions. It will be released one day after Episode 9 Act 2, and the brand-new Agent Vyse will go live in the respective regions.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Nocturnum bundle release date and time for major regions are as follows:

US (West): 6 AM PDT (August 29, 2024)

US (East): 9 AM EDT (August 29, 2024)

Europe: 5:00 AM CEST (August 30, 2024)

India: 2:30 AM IST (August 30, 2024)

Korea: 6 AM KST(August 30, 2024)

Japan: 6 AM JST (August 30, 2024)

China (Beijing): 5 AM CST (August 30, 2024) [tentative]

All weapons, accessories, and variants available in the Valorant Nocturnum bundle

The Nocturnum bundle will feature five skins:

Classic

Marshal

Bulldog

Phantom

Melee (Scythe and Dagger)

Every weapon skin, including the melee, will have four color variants:

Default

Black

Blue

Yellow

Each skin will have a base variant and three upgradable levels that will require Radianite points. The final level will unlock the custom kill banner and finisher, the color of which will depend on your variant. The key feature of the Nocturnum bundle’s finisher is that after killing each of your enemies once, Noctis appears.

Expand Tweet

The highlight of the Nocturnum bundle is the transforming melee. This concept has previously been used in the game, but not to this extent. The Nocturnum melee starts off as a Scythe, but upon inspection, it changes to a dagger. It returns to a Scythe upon inspecting again. You can repeat this process as many times as you want in-game.

The other accessories available in the bundle are

A Gun Buddy

A Player Card

A Graffiti Spray

What will be the price of the Valorant Nocturnum bundle?

The Nocturnum bundle will be priced at 8,700 VP, which places it in the Exclusive items category. Each individual weapon skin is expected to cost 2,175 VP, while the melee should cost 4,350 VP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback