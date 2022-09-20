When is Valorant patch 5.06 dropping for India (Mumbai) server with ChronoVoid skin bundle and Stinger changes?

Valorant receives updates regularly in the form of patches. The latest update, Patch 5.06, will include a few tweaks here and there. No significant changes are being introduced in Patch 5.06. The servers are expected to be down for the patch and will be available for download at 2:30 am IST on September 21 for the Mumbai server.

Riot is bringing in a new line of skins for Valorant after the patch goes live for all users. The ChronoVoid Skin Collection will be making its way to the featured section of the store as part of the Exclusive Edition weapon bundle. A few changes will also arrive for Stinger in Valorant.

Valorant Patch 5.06 and the ChronoVoid Skin Collection

Valorant Patch 5.06

The upcoming update will not introduce changes in the game. The developers focused more on the currently overlooked weapon, the Stinger. Every player has once used the weapon and felt the severe inconsistency trailing behind it. It can be a significant weapon but also unexpectedly be a wasted investment.

The patch is expected to be available for India (Mumbai) server at around 2:30 am IST on September 21, 2022.

The changes that Patch 5.06 will bring to the Stinger are as follows:

Primary Fire error adjusted - 1.6 error after seven bullets >>> 1.3 error after six bullets

Burst Fire first shot error adjusted - .5 >>> .35

These changes seem to be aimed at the weapon to make it a more viable option during rounds where the team is tight on the economy. Increasing the accuracy, in turn, will increase the predictability of the weapon. This should enable players across the game to use the Stinger.

It is unknown if the Agent balance changes for Cypher, Chamber, and Fade will be introduced with the upcoming patch. The changes might be scheduled for later updates.

ChronoVoid Skin Collection

The creativity and uniqueness of the upcoming ChronoVoid Skin Collection are spectacular. The futuristic and aesthetically pleasing design was the primary inspiration for the weapon bundle. The spherical design integration brings out a sense of wholeness throughout. The melee weapon debuts the first-of-its-kind design in the game with a clean and similar spherical aesthetic.

The ChronoVoid Skin Collection will include the following:

ChronoVoid Phantom

ChronoVoid Vandal

Terminus A Quo (melee)

ChronoVoid Sheriff

ChronoVoid Judge

ChronoVoid Card

ChronoVoid Spray

ChronoVoid Gun Buddy

The ChronoVoid Skin Collection will collectively cost 8700 Valorant Points. The individual weapons are most likely to cost 2175 VP each, considering the pattern of past Exclusive Editions. The A Quo melee weapon is most likely to cost 4350 VP. The skin can be purchased from the features section of the in-game store when it releases.

Patch 5.06 will bring a change for the overlooked SMG in Valorant. Fans are expected to see this update positively and increase Stinger's pick rate. Riot looks forward to improving and balancing players` experience throughout the game.

