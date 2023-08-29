Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 is expected to be out soon, with the patch number for the upcoming phase of the game being 7.04. The title will bring some major updates, which could alter how it is played in the foreseeable future. These changes include a new map, the return of an old one, the exit of two maps, as well as several Agent changes.

One of the things that concern Valorant players whenever there is a new update, especially a major one like this, is how big the update will be. This is especially concerning for players working with lower-end PCs. The reason behind this is some players might need to clear up storage space.

Others may be curious to know the size of the update to figure out what the expected download duration might be. That said, this article covers all relevant information.

What will the download size of Valorant's Patch 7.04 be?

The patch size for the upcoming Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 is expected to be around 4-5 GB. This is slightly larger than a regular patch size since it contains major content updates, including a brand-new map.

The new update will overwrite the program from the previous one with new content. Therefore, you should be fine with a few extra gigabytes of space on the drive you install Valorant in. The current file size for Valorant on your drive is approximately 35 GB.

Based on how fast your internet is, downloading a 4-5 GB update should not take very long, either.

When will Valorant Patch 7.04 be available for download?

Before the patch for a new Act is available for download, the game's servers usually go offline for maintenance. The region-based times for this are as follows:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 14:00 PT. Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 06:00 PT. Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 20:00 PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 20:00 PT. Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 14:00 PT. Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 06:00 PT. North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

This scheduled maintenance lasts approximately two to four hours. You can expect the latest patch to be ready for download by 10 am PT in North and South America, 6 pm PT in Asia, and 12 am PT (August 30) in Europe.

What to expect from Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 (Patch 7.04)

A new map called Sunset will debut in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter. Alongside that, Breeze will return to the competitive queue in the upcoming patch while Pearl and Fracture are exiting the map pool.

Many Agents, most notably Jett, will get significant adjustments to their ability kit. There will also be a new skin bundle called Imperium, besides a new Battlepass for players to grind.