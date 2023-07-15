Valorant Premier Ignition Stage: Full match schedule, timings, and more

Valorant Premier Ignition will be the final stage of trials before the brand-new tournament mode heads into its official release. According to Riot Games, Premier is all set to replace the open qualifier system for the VCT circuits' Challengers Leagues. Per the plan, players will be able to enter the highest echelons of VCT through Premier, effectively connecting the game and the sport.

After a successful Global Beta release in April 2023, Valorant Premier is back with its Ignition stage. The registration period has already begun and will go on till July 20, 2023, the day the first stage of the tournament-like game mode kicks off.

With players from across the world participating in Valorant Premier Ignition, Riot Games has had to develop a region-wise schedule for everyone. This accommodates different timezones across different servers around the world.

Valorant Premier Ignition: Full match schedule

Check out the full schedule for Premier Ignition Stage. Got your strats ready for the map pool?

After a week-long registration period, Premier Ignition will kick off on July 20, 2023. There will be four maps played over the course of the weekly format.

The weekly format will span over four weeks with a day's break in between. The full schedule, along with the maps to be played, is as follows:

Week 1 - Bind - July 20-25, 2023

Day 1 - Thursday, July 20

Day 2 - Saturday, July 22

Day 3 - Sunday, July 23

Week 2 - Split - July 27-August 1, 2023

Day 1 - Thursday, July 27

Day 2 - Saturday, July 29

Day 3 - Sunday, July 30

Week 3 - Lotus - August 3-8, 2023

Day 1 - Thursday, August 3

Day 2 - Saturday, August 5

Day 3 - Sunday, August 6

Week 3 - Ascent - August 10-12, 2023

Day 1 - Thursday, August 10

Day 2 - Saturday, August 12

Playoff Tournament

Sunday, August 13

Valorant Premier Ignition: Match timings

Premier returns with the Ignition Stage, a final test of the system before launch. Check out some of the changes we've implemented in response to your feedback from the Global Open Beta.



Learn more about the Ignition Stage in our FAQ:



Premier returns with the Ignition Stage, a final test of the system before launch. Check out some of the changes we've implemented in response to your feedback from the Global Open Beta.

Per the schedule, matches during the weekly format will take place on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays (the day may vary based on region). According to the official announcement, most weekly matches will be held around 7 pm local time.

However, based on the region, the timing can vary between 7 pm and 9 pm local time. You will find the exact information about the timing on your Premier Dashboard in-game.

Additional information about Valorant Premier Ignition

Each team can queue for up to two matches per week. You may choose to queue for both matches on a single day, but keep in mind that you will exhaust your opportunity to play in Premier until the week resets on the upcoming Tuesday.

Teams get 100 points for each weekly match win and 25 points for every loss. To qualify for the tournament on August 13, 2023, you need to score 375 points.

Details like teams, match history, Premier MMR, and so on will be carried over from Valorant Premier Ignition to Stage 1 after the mode is officially launched. The last trial version will have three potential rewards: a player card for playing at least one match, a gun buddy, and a title for winning. The rewards will be distributed a day after the playoff tournament ends.