Valorant Rankdle #102: Answers for Thursday, March 16

You may have watched videos produced by the biggest organizations in the esports industry, where professional Valorant players watch clips submitted by others from all over the internet, and guess the latter's ranks spotlighted.

You would have also heard of or played the word game called Wordle that gained popularity in the latter half of 2021, and rose to such heights that the New York Times bought rights to it in 2022.

Well, there is a website called Rankdle, that combines the core principles of both the aforementioned games. There, you have to guess the ranks of a player from three clips each day for titles like Valorant, League of Legends, CS:GO, and so on.

Like everyday, Thursday, March 16, 2023, brought with it a new set of questions for the community to solve. Here are the answers from today's Valorant Rankdle.

What are the Valorant Rankdle answers for Thursday, March 16, 2023?

The answers for today's edition of the guessing game are as follows:

Clip 1: Bronze

Bronze Clip 2: Diamond

Diamond Clip 3: Immortal

Clip 1

The first clip shows a Fade basically baiting their entire team to win the round by getting an Ace.

There are a couple of tells that give away that they belong to the lowest echleons of the rank ladder. The player seemed to have no idea what was going around them. They let their entire team die, and despite being an Initiator, did not once use their abilities to help out their team. Moreover, there was zero communication in the entire process, which is very common in these ranks.

Clip 2

The second clip shows a Chamber left to fend for himself while defending on B-Site Fracture. The video begins with a couple of crisp Vandal headshots that tingle your Spidey-sense to go for a high rank for this one.

They played the round relatively calmly, not over-peeking considering they had the Spike. It was the last Head Hunter shot they hit, though, that confirmed those intuitions.

Clip 3

Immortal is the second-highest rank in Valorant, and this Sage player definitely belongs there. The Sheriff one-taps that they were hitting were both precise and quick.

You can also hear their teammates cheering them in the background, which is also something that commonly happens in higher ranks where people communicate much more.

How does Valorant Rankdle work?

In this daily Wordle-like game, you are shown a clip from a Valorant ranked game, and have to guess the rank of the player from whose perspective the clip has been recorded. Although there are three divisions under all ranks (except Radiant) in Riot Games' tactical shooter, you only need to guess the broad category and not the precise rank.

For every correct guess, you get two stars. If your answer is within a rank above or below the actual one, you get one star. Each day you have the scope to earn a maximum of six stars, and you can track your progress over time to see how well you have been guessing.

