Valorant Reload Celebration: Where to watch, timings, and more

Valorant's 2022 events are coming to an end. The last official event was the LAN tournament of the Champions Tour Game Changer Championship, which was held in Berlin. Ever since, they've held multiple third-party tournaments, both LAN and online under the banner of Valorant Champions Tour OFF//SEASON 2022.

However, another tournament called RE//LOAD seems to be making its way to the gaming community soon. This will seemingly be a year-end event hosted by Crown Channel and Riot Games and is expected to host streamers, content creators, and a few pro players who will be competing against each other.

Everything you need to know about Valorant's RE//LOAD event, and more

RE//LOAD will feature four teams of five players each, all going head-to-head against each other. However, it is still unknown what games will be played during the event. Even participants appear clueless about the selection of games, although it is known that the activities will be Valorant-related.

Crown Channel @crownchannel EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED. Creators in 5v5 action. Immersive experiences. Musical and guest drop-ins. Global celebration.



RE//LOAD. Dec 16. 10am PT/1pm ET. LIVE ON CROWN. EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED. Creators in 5v5 action. Immersive experiences. Musical and guest drop-ins. Global celebration. RE//LOAD. Dec 16. 10am PT/1pm ET. LIVE ON CROWN. https://t.co/FOvPi9PptO

RE//LOAD will take place on December 16, 10 am PT/ 1pm ET. The event will be streamed on Crown Channel's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

The four teams competing include Team Undercity, Team Vengeance, Team RGX, and Team Protocol, led by xChocoBars, meL, bnans, and Starsmitten respectively. All the team names seem to be based on existing skin collections in the game. The event will be hosted by Jacki Jing and Ali 'Myth' Kabbani.

The complete list of teams is given below :

Team Undercity

Janet “xChocoBars” Rose (captain)

Peter Park

Ryan Higa

Danny “Shiphtur” Le

Luke “Punz”

Team Vengeance

Melanie “meL” Capone (captain)

Kyedae Shymko

Alexis Gurrarasi

Jessica Kim

Alan “ethos” Ruan

Team RGX

Hannah “bnans” Kennedy (captain)

Timothy “iiTzTimmy” An

Lindsey “LuluLovely”

Justin “Just9n” Ortiz

Michale “shroud” Grzesiek

Team Protocol

Celine “Starsmitten” Cheung (captain)

Albert “BoxBox” Zheng

Jacky “Stewie2k” Yip

Jonas “AverageJonas” Navarsete

Kimi “AngelsKimi” Park

So far, RE//LOAD looks promising based on videos posted on social media. Recently, Crown Channel also carried out a surprise activity wherein they shipped a Mystery Box to all participants of the RE//LOAD event.

Crown Channel @crownchannel



See you all on Friday! We surprised 20 @PlayVALORANT streamers with a RE//LOAD Mystery BoxSee you all on Friday! We surprised 20 @PlayVALORANT streamers with a RE//LOAD Mystery Box 👀 See you all on Friday! https://t.co/uThTCDPahh

The Mystery Boxes were in the shape of crates from the game, and inside were noise-canceling headphones, along with RE//LOAD merchandise including caps, hoodies, and mousepads. It also had replicas of Spike and some Melee skins such as the RGX 2.0 Butterfly Knife, and Glitchpop Knife.

Lastly, there was also a wax seal letter from Crown that addressed the participants:

You've been chosen to enter RE//LOAD,

An exclusive End-Of-Year Valorant celebration.

You will be tested,

You will be challenged.

So get ready and gear up for an IRL Valorant experience.

You've got friends in the queue

RE//LOAD has sparked a lot of curiosity within the Valorant community and it will be exciting to see how the event unfolds and how its participants stack up against each other.

Poll : 0 votes