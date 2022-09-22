Valorant's 7 best Battlepass Phantom skins so far

Riot has had plenty of time since Valorant's initial debut to create unique weapon skins. Cosmetics are an excellent way for players to express themselves in the FPS title. Phantom is one of the most popular weapons in the game, so there are a plethora of skins to choose from.

The game has employed a free-to-play model since its inception. As a result, Riot Games has monetized the game by selling in-game skins and cosmetics for real money. Since June 2020, the initial launch of Valorant, many Phantom skins have been released.

The best Phantom skins acquirable via Valorant Battlepass

Valorant's Battlepasses have given the community some beautiful skins and weapon packages. Riot Games has continually proved its originality by developing fantastic skins for the title.

To date, 14 Battlepasses have been launched, with 10 of them featuring amazing Phantom skins. The following are the best ones that can be gained through Valorant's Battlepasses.

1) Kingdom Phantom

The Valorant Kingdom Phantom is part of the Kingdom collection item, which features a clean, futuristic design, and was launched on June 2, along with the game's formal debut. The Kingdom Knife, Classic, Bucky, and Spectre skins round out the collection. This version is not presently available for sale and it may only be obtained as part of the Ignition pass.

2) Infinity Phantom

The Infinity Phantom was launched on January 12, 2021, as part of the Formation: Act 1 Battlepass. The Infinity skin is one of the three new sets of the Battlepass. It has a sleek matte green appearance and three versions apiece. The Spectre, Bulldog, Phantom, and Guardian are among the weapons available.

The Infinity collection is not available for purchase in the shop and can only be obtained by purchasing the Battlepass and earning XP.

3) Lightwave Phantom

The Lightwave Phantom is included in the new Act 3 Episode 2 Battlepass, which includes three new sets, including the Lightwave collection. These skin sets may be obtained by collecting XP after purchasing the Battlepass. It includes three skin types in green, blue, and red.

4) Artisan Phantom

The Valorant Phantom was launched on September 8, 2021, as part of the new Artisan collection for the Episode 3 Act 2 Battlepass. A melee sword, Ghost, Bucky, Phantom, and Marshal are included in the package.

The weapons cannot be purchased and must be acquired by purchasing the Battlepass and earning XP to unlock the skins at various levels. The Artisan series has a porcelain and gold combination with beautiful blue decorations and an Asian backdrop.

5) Aero Phantom

The Aero Phantom is a member of the Aero Collection, and it was launched on November 2, 2021, as part of the Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass, along with the Frenzy, Spectre, and Guardian skins. The skins are acquired by purchasing the Battlepass and gaining XP to achieve the appropriate levels for each weapon. Aero versions in pink, yellow, and purple are also available.

6) Hue Shift Phantom

The Valorant Hue Shift Phantom skin set for Episode 4 Act 3 Battlepass contains the Shorty, Spectre, Bulldog, and Phantom. Hue shift is a basic but neatly designed and smart-looking collection of skins with a distinct appearance that will undoubtedly be popular. These skins were featured in the Battlepass and required gaining XP to unlock them at different levels.

7) Velocity Phantom

The Velocity Phantom is part of the Velocity collection and was released as part of the Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass on Wednesday, January 11, 2022. Each skin comes in three colors: yellow, purple, and green.

These skins can be obtained by finishing certain Battlepass levels. They have a distinct appearance, with huge circles dominating the weaponry. The basic skin color schemes are mostly orange and white, with black accents.

Disclaimer: This list represents the author's opinions, which may differ from those of others.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far