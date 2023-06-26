Valorant's Neo Frontier collection: Release date and time for all regions

Since its inception in 2020, Valorant has captivated players with its unique selling point: creative and well-designed weapon skins. With each major update, the developers have consistently added a plethora of new skins and thematically relevant cosmetics to the game. Episode 6 Act 3 was no exception.

Now, as the excitement builds for Episode 7 Act 1, players are eagerly anticipating the release of the highly anticipated Neo Frontier Collection. Let's delve into the details of this captivating skin bundle, including its release date, timings for different regions, and the thrilling features it brings to Valorant.

Valorant's Neo Frontier Global Release Date

The Neo Frontier Collection is poised to make its grand entrance alongside Episode 7 Act 1, introducing a fusion of Old West aesthetics with futuristic elements to the game.

The release date for Episode 7 Act 1 and the Neo Frontier Collection is scheduled for June 27, creating a sense of anticipation among Valorant enthusiasts worldwide.

To ensure a synchronized launch, servers in various regions will undergo maintenance at specific times. Here are the expected launch times:

Asia Pacific: June 27, 2023, at 18:00 PT.

Once the servers are live, they can immerse themselves in the Neo Frontier Collection by purchasing it from the in-game store.

Priced at around 8700 VP, this collection boasts an array of stunning skins for the following weapons: Phantom, Axe (melee), Sheriff, Marshal, and Odin. In addition to the remarkable weapon skins, the bundle includes a reactive gun buddy, player cards with Western and futuristic themes, and an expressive spray.

Like most weapon bundles in Valorant, the Neo Frontier Collection offers multiple tiers for each skin. This allows players to unlock various enhancements using Radianite Points.

As players progress through the levels, they will witness the transformation of the weapons, featuring custom models, animations, firing audio, and captivating sci-fi visual effects.

The melee weapon, the Axe, undergoes striking model changes and receives sci-fi visual effects, adding an extra layer of flair to the collection.

The duration of the Neo Frontier Collection's availability in the in-game store remains uncertain. It is expected to follow the pattern of previous bundles, typically remaining in rotation for around two to three weeks.

This timeframe provides players with an opportunity to acquire their desired skins and showcase their unique style on the battlefield. Individual purchases are also available for players who prefer specific skins over the entire set.

The weapons in the Neo Frontier Collection are crafted to resemble armaments over 100 years old, introducing a design concept never before seen in Valorant.

The fusion of Old West esthetics with futuristic elements creates a visually striking contrast, piquing the community's curiosity and sparking anticipation for the collection's release.

As the Episode 7 Act 1 release date approaches, Valorant players from all regions eagerly anticipate the arrival of the Neo Frontier Collection. The development team has carefully crafted this skin bundle to meet the high standards set by the game's previous offerings.

