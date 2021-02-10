“Valorant is somewhat addicting”: Dr Disrespect shares feelings on Riot’s shooter

It’s no news that Riot Games’ Valorant has been creating waves ever since its closed beta launch and has made many streamers and content creators jump aboard its hype train.

Online gaming personalities like Michael “shroud” Grzesiek, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, and Russell “Summit1g” Lazar have all been streaming the game on their channels from time to time.

Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV is also no stranger to the head-clicking satisfaction that Valorant provides its gamers. His fans have often seen him invest hours into the game.

And though his most memorable moments in the game concern him raging and uninstalling it, Dr Disrespect opened up about his current feelings on the shooter in a recent tweet.

He stated:

“Valorant is somewhat addicting.”

They just need a few more fun maps in the rotation. Flip phone is wide open @riotgames pic.twitter.com/bB2pJbyOeT — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) February 9, 2021

The clip, attached to his tweet, shows the streamer putting up a clinic and clutching out a round in quite a nail-biter of a finish. He said:

“I love this feeling. Just knowing that I can read the f***ing situation like it’s nothing. I love this feeling.”

However, along with his enjoyment of the game, Dr Disrespect had some advice for the Valorant devs. He said that all the shooter needs now are new maps in the rotation.

Dr Disrespect feels that Valorant needs more maps

Hit that flip phone! Rogue company got a gem out of him already, id love to see DocxRiot Valorant map — Brandon_jamal (@Brandon_jamal_) February 9, 2021

Dr Disrespect’s caption for the video post read:

“They just need a few more fun maps in the rotation. Flip phone is wide open, Riot Games.”

Now, to those unaware, the “flip phone” reference relates to a small skit that Dr Disrespect often plays out where he seems to get a call from another streamer or video game developer.

The takeaway here is that the streamer wants to help Riot Games create a map for Valorant, the same way he did for Call of Duty and Rogue Company.

Fortunately, Valorant’s 3D environment artist, Lydia Zanotti, replied to his tweet:

“I’ll get you more maps, I promise.”

It’s not clear if Valorant fans will be able to see a collaboration between Riot and Dr Disrespect, but what can be said for sure is that the shooter will be getting new maps quite soon. One might possibly be on the cards in the very next Act.