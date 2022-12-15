Valorant Squad Boost: Dates, how to participate, and more

Squad Boost is one of the most thrilling new events that the Valorant 2022 Year-End has unveiled. In it, players can simply play the game and earn a bunch of Experience Points.

This event will help gamers unlock a variety of items through XP, including Agent Contracts and the Battle Pass, which offers a ton of fun cosmetic items like weapon skins, stickers, gun buddies, and titles. This article will discuss all the necessary information that a player needs to know about the Squad Boost event.

Everything a player needs to know about Squad Boost event in Valorant

> Queue up with friends and earn bonus XP



~ Duo - 8% Boost

~ Trio - 12% Boost

~ Quads (4) - 16% Boost

~ Full Squad (5) - 20% Boost



The Squad Boost event will start on December 14 for all North American, South American, and EMEA areas. For the APAC region, it will be on December 15. The exact time of release for the event will be:

North America, South America: 5 pm PDT

EMEA: 2 am CEST

India and neighboring regions: 5:30 am IST

The event will end on January 4, 2023, after a three-week run. It will conclude on January 5, 2023, for the APAC region.

As part of its Squad Boost event, Valorant is offering up to 20% more XP. Moreover, participating in the event doesn't involve a particular process. One simply has to play the game with their friends to get the bonuses. Solo-queue gamers will miss out on the golden opportunity to receive the perks.

Players must participate in Duos, Trios, Quads, or Full Squads to gain more XP. Depending on how many gamers are participating, the distribution of Experience Points will change as follows:

Duos get an 8% increase

Trios get a 12% increase

Party of 4? 16% increase

Full squads of 5 get the full 20% increase

The Squad Boost event may be the perfect way for players who haven't completed their Battle Passes to unlock Agents or other character-related rewards.

Along with Squad Boost, Valorant 2022 Year-End will feature other events like the Recall Event Pass, which will be released on December 14 at 4 pm PT and ends on January 4 at the same time. SWIFTPLAY BETA became available on December 6 and will conclude on January 10.

More additions include RE//LOAD (December 16), NIGHT.MARKET (December 7 at 4 pm PT-January 4 4 pm), and FLASHBACK, which will go live at the end of the year.

Valorant is a free-to-play team-based first-person tactical hero shooter developed and published by Riot Games. In this title, players take on the role of one of many Agents based on people from many nations and cultures. Gamers are allocated to either the attacking or defensive team, with five individuals in each squad in the primary game mode. Valorant is exclusively available on PC.

Patch 5.12 was dropped on December 6 and is one of the most significant updates that the game has received in a long time. Its changes affected 15 agents, with notable nerfs to Chamber, Sage, and Viper. This patch nerfed Spectre, introduced several alterations for ability damage, damage multiplier changes, and even came with a brand-new game mode called SWIFTPLAY.

