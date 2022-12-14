Valorant tier list: The 5 most influential Agents in Episode 5 Act 3

Episode 5 has been a treat for Valorant players. Riot Games has delivered good content to the playerbase, including many Agent tweaks and changes. With a new map and an Agent introduced, Act 3 is the finale for Episode 5.

Patch 5.12 overhauled the current meta of Riot's hero-shooter in 2022. Almost every Agent had to go through a change in playstyle. Agents like Chamber, who dominated the competitive lobby, no longer hold the crown for the most picked Agent.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion

Tier-list for the five most influential Valorant Agents in Episode 5 Act 3

S Tier - KAY/O

KAY/O is by far among the top Agents after the last patch. He brings a variety of utilities to the table that can outshine Duelists at times. He is one of the best Agents to solo queue with, considering his kit is flexible and can help the team enter the site or stop a quick execution.

KAY/O also possesses excellent recon abilities as it not only detects enemies but also suppresses them for a limited time, allowing him and the team to capitalize on the enemy. KAY/O can easily be paired with an aggressive Duelist like Reyna or Raze to deal a good amount of damage to the opposition.

A Tier-Fade

Although Patch 5.12 has brought some nerf to Prowler's ability, Fade still takes the spot for A-Tier, right on top of Sova. Her ability to recon small and tight spaces with Prowler and detect a large group of threats with the Haunt makes her a grave threat to the enemy.

Fade's Nightfall is also on the list of some of the most powerful Ultimates in Valorant. She is one of the best Agents to Solo queue with, as she can quickly fill a role and frag simultaneously. Mastering her kit is relatively easy compared to KAY/O.

B Tier - Cypher

Cypher has received buffs that have significantly changed his playstyle in both ranked and professional play. Shortly before Patch 5.12, Riot Games decided to increase the range of his Tripwires. This allows the Moroccan Agent to flexibly set up his fires to watch the flanks and cover larger areas.

Cypher saw a lot of play in the meta after Chamber got nerfed. Players are slowly shifting to a more Killjoy and Cypher-oriented Sentinel set-up that shines on both attack and defense.

C Tier - Brimstone

The only reason Brimstone takes the spot for a C-Tier is that Omen outshines him on most maps. But with that being said, no other Controller beats Brimstone's Stim Beacon rush and Molly lineups. Paired with a highly lethal Ultimate, the American Controller stays on the list of the most influential Agents.

Brimstone can easily take control of the site while covering a good number of lines of sight. With three clouds of smoke and a Molly, he also excels at holding a push in certain situations. Regardless of the map, Brimstone can always see some uses that can aid the team.

D Tier - Reyna

Reyna is probably the strongest Duelist in Valorant right now, considering how she can line up a chain of kills with her Orbs. She usually falls short in the utility department and can help the team.

Her Leer Orb recently received a buff that boosted its range to infinite. This already makes her an entry-fragging solid character. The Empress Ultimate gives her enough power over the map to hunt down enemies and pick fights. However, most players selfishly use these abilities. She still stands firm in the Valorant competitive queue.

The Agents above are a must-pick for most lineups in Valorant. These Agents make a composition strong and ensure a higher winrate in Valorant's competitive lobbies.

