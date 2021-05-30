In Valorant, watching professional players stream and kill enemies with flick shots is a treat for the eyes.

Valorant being an FPS game, these eye candies will surely motivate the team and players to be better. The game has some new elements that players want to explore. Valorant is kind of similar when compared to CS: GO, or CS, as shooting and crosshair accuracy are still at the very core of the gameplay mechanics.

A player must be familiar with the point-and-shoot style of aiming in order to rank up in this game.

Valorant’s settings entirely depend on the player's personal preference.

Flicking in a game requires a lot of practice, patience, and good reaction time. Players with low sensitivity usually have a hard time flicking the mouse into place. Players can have a hard time micro-adjusting if the sensitivity is too high.

The following article will talk about the top 5 unbelievable flick shots in Valorant.

Top 5 unbelievable flick shots in Valorant

#5 - TenZ’s flick on Haven

TenZ (Image via Cloud9 TenZ)

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo is a Canadian player who currently plays for Sentinels on loan from Cloud9 Blue.

TenZ in one of his streams flicked on Omen and Skye in Haven, one of the best flicks done recently. He instantly killed Skye with a headshot in the A to B link while Omen was trying to kill him with the Operator.

He then shot Omen dead with a crazy flick while Omen was still in the air in front of a connector. His crazy reaction time and aim precision is something fans can't stop talking about.

#4 - ScreaM’s flick on Bind

ScreaM(Image via Twitter)

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom is a Belgian player who currently plays for Team Liquid.

ScreaM is known for his perfect headshots and accuracy. In his stream, he clutched in Bind against three people, which is something fans can't get enough of. He killed Sage behind the crate and instantly flicked two people who were at the elbow of site B. Even he was shocked after doing the flick as it was very spontaneous.

#3 - Sinatraa’s flick on Bind

Sinatraa(Image via VALORANT Esports)

Jay "sinatraa" Won is an American player who is currently an inactive member of Sentinels. In a match that took place in Bind, he was coming from spawn to site B for a retake and killed three players instantly.

After killing Omen in smoke, he instantly flicked on Sova, which was a very amazing sight for all fans. He is one of the players who prefers hitting headshots over body shots.

#2 - Subroza’s flick on Haven

Subroza (Image via DREAMHACK)

Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik is a Moroccan-born Canadian player who currently plays for TSM.

Subroza's shot in front of Garden in Haven was overwhelming. He instantly killed two players who were in a lobby and later flicked the last player who was coming from the attacker spawn. The timing of all three kills was great and fun to watch.

#1 - ShahZaM’s flick on Split

ShahZaM (Image via DREAMHACK)

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan is an American player who currently plays for Sentinels. The list would be incomplete without mentioning this insane flick by ShahZaM. While streaming a ranked match which, he instantly killed three people on B heaven of Split grabbing himself a win.

He blocked three players with Phoenix’s Hot Hands ability and successfully got three kills, with the last flick on Omen being the most impressive in Valorant.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views on Valorant and is in no way a definitive ranking.