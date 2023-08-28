Valorant Transition skin collection: Price, release date, variants, and more

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 will bring a new Battlepass for players to grind their way through. There will be three fresh skin collections, an additional Phantom skin, multiple player cards, sprays, gun buddies, and more. They will be available as rewards from the free as well as premium tracks of the upcoming Pass. One of the featured skin collections in this edition is the Transition collection.

The thematic inspiration behind the Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass in Valorant is the city of Los Angeles. The skin collections primarily draw from different aspects of the city and its culture. The Transition collection is vibrant and colorful yet modern and sleek. Here is everything you need to know about it.

How much will the Transition skinline cost in Valorant?

The Transition collection will be part of the Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass. The entire premium track of the Battlepass costs 1,000 VP, which is around $10.

There is currently no other way of obtaining skins from a Battlepass. Even the in-game shop, which sells items from old Passes, doesn’t have weapon skins on offer.

When does Valorant’s Transition collection come out?

The Transition collection, alongside the rest of the Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass, will come out on August 29, 2023. Players in North and South America will be the first to get access to this new skin from around 9-10 am local time.

This will be followed by the skin’s release in Asia around 6 am local time on August 30, 2023. Players in Europe will be among the last to receive the update at around 11 pm local time on August 30, 2023.

What weapon skins are there in Valorant’s Transition skinline?

The Transition skin collection covers the following weapons:

Vandal

Bulldog

Stinger

Shorty

Melee

Additionally, the Transition cosmetic bundle will also feature a player card and a gun buddy based on its theme.

Does the Transition skinline have variants?

The Transition skin collection features four variants. They are as follows:

Pink (default)

Orange

Blue

Green

This means you can upgrade each of the five weapons with customizations of your choice. This can be done in the Collection tab of the main menu using Radianite Points.

What other skins are available in Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass?

The other skin collections available in the upcoming Battlepass in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter are:

The Panaromic (Retro LA) set includes skins for Guardian, Bucky, and Classic

The Freehand (Sticker Pop) set includes skins for Odin, Spectre, Marshal, and Ghost

The RDVR set includes a unique Phantom

Outside of the Battlepass, there is a new map called Sunset to look forward to in the upcoming Act in Valorant. Breeze is returning to the competitive pool, replacing Pearl and Fracture.

There is also a new skin collection called Imperium coming with the new Act. Furthermore, many Agents, most notably Jett, are getting their abilities adjusted. Overall, Episode 7 Act 2 is all set to shake up the game and its current meta significantly with all its offerings.