The existence of error codes and in-game bugs is a common occurrence in an online multiplayer game like Valorant. However, some errors surface more regularly than others, one of which is the “Version Mismatch” error. Most players will see this error once while logging in to play.

Error codes and in-game bugs are tedious and degrading to the gaming experience and take players through a bumpy path. While Riot has been tirelessly addressing every issue with priority and deploying fixes, some error codes may need to remain in-game.

Valorant is one of the most renowned first-person shooter games released by Riot Games and has made big waves in the esports scene. The game quickly became popular and brought multiple talented professional players to the world stage as the publisher hosts many official tournaments.

Valorant “Version Mismatch” fix

Throughout the years of development, error codes have become a way for the end user to have information that something in the application or a feature is not functioning as it was supposed to. This also helps the troubleshooters identify the in-game issues causing disturbances and deploy permanent fixes for them as patches.

The added benefit of having error codes is that the program can identify the issue and introduce fixes if it is automated. Hence, most of the error codes that we see are tools that can be used to mold the game properly.

Version mismatch

The name of the error already provides us with a clear picture of what it wants to convey and to which aspect of Valorant it pertains. The “Version Mismatch” error pops up on the player’s screen only when the local version of the game does not match the one on the server. This is possible as the game client connects to the central server, and the version can be checked before a player queues for a match.

How to fix

The method for fixing the mismatch error is quite simple and requires no additional steps outside of interacting with Riot’s client that hosts the game. Players can quickly resolve this issue by following the steps listed below.

Players must be in-game to see the “Version Mismatch” error on their profiles.

If the error code shows up, exit Valorant as the first step.

Turn on the Riot Client from programs.

The client will automatically detect any pending updates, download them, and install them.

Relaunch Valorant after the update is completed.

If the error persists even after completing these steps, a simple restart should solve the problem for most players. This particular error code is one of many that helps players identify in-game issues independently without having to consult Riot experts to deploy the known fixes.

