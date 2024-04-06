Valorant x Discord collaboration: Game nights, missions, gaming guilds, and more

Valorant has partnered up with social platform Discord, allowing fans of Riot Games' popular shooter to indulge in various new in-game activities throughout each week. Thanks to this collaboration, players can undertake assigned challenges in the title every day alongside other individuals.

This article takes a look at all the details of this collaboration, including three new features it offers to players of the game.

Valorant introduces new features for Discord users

As briefed earlier, Valorant has partnered with Discord, allowing players using the social platform to participate in various activities every day. Three new features have been introduced as part of this partnership: Game Nights, Gaming Guilds, and Missions. These additions are meant to help players find friends for their gaming playthroughs.

When opening Discord, players will be greeted with an invite that will ask them to choose what type of activity/feature they are interested in the most. Selecting any of the three will let players sign up for various challenges, which will allow them to connect and play with other individuals.

The three new features are detailed below:

Game Nights: You will get matched with individuals who have similar skills and play styles to play in a scheduled gaming session.

You will get matched with individuals who have similar skills and play styles to play in a scheduled gaming session. Gaming Guilds: You can join small, organized Discord servers featuring players with similar play styles, vibes, or skill levels and hang out with other users who play the game on a daily basis.

You can join small, organized Discord servers featuring players with similar play styles, vibes, or skill levels and hang out with other users who play the game on a daily basis. Missions: You can join a one-time group of players who share the same motives as you. The goal could be reaching a higher rank or defeating a raid boss. This is an excellent feature for those who want to connect with players who have the same approach to the game.

Players should keep in mind that not everyone who plays Valorant will receive the invite for these new features. However, they should not be disappointed since the number of users with access to these functions will increase over time.

Valorant is a free-to-play 5v5 FPS title developed by Riot Games. A new Controller-type Agent named Clove was recently released for the shooter.

Along with the new Agent, there have been some rumors on the internet claiming that a new Valorant map will be released in upcoming updates.

