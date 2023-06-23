VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo Showmatch: Teams, new Agent reveal, and more

VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo is coming close to the tail end of the tournament. After a hard-fought competition of nearly two weeks, there are only three teams, Fnatic, Evil Geniuses, and Paper Rex, left in the running for the prize of $350,000 and an extra slot for their region at Champions 2023.

Amidst such neck-to-neck competition, a showmatch was announced by Riot Games, which will take place on the day of the grand final on June 25, 2023, right before the final showdown.

The showmatch tradition was started earlier this year at VCT LOCK//IN in Sao Paulo, where Tarik and FRTTT led two teams in an entertaining bout.

Similar to that match, where Gekko was introduced, the showmatch at VCT Masters Tokyo will reveal the new Agent, expected to be called Deadlock, and the new game mode coming with Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1.

Who will play at the VCT Masters Tokyo showmatch?

Before Fnatic takes on the winner of the match between Paper Rex and Evil Geniuses, the showmatch will pit two teams of content creators and players from across the world against each other. One of the teams will consist of players from the host country, Japan, while the other will have representatives from across the world. Here are the two teams and all the players:

Team Japan

SPYGEA

Clutch_Fi

SurugaMonkey

Dori

TBD

Team International

meL (USA)

Lizhi (China)

Razzie Binx (Philippines)

Black (Spain)

TBD

What time will the VCT Masters Tokyo showmatch be broadcast?

Check out more details on the action-packed day #VALORANTMasters Tokyo Grand Finals Day: Team Deathmatch Showmatch. New Agent Reveal. Top 2 battle for the trophy

Readers worldwide can catch the match broadcast before the grand finals on June 25, 2023, at 8 pm PT (previous day) / 5 am CEST / 8:30 am IST/ 12 pm IST.

You can watch the match live on the official Valorant Channel with English commentary or any regional VCT channel with commentary on the respective channel.

What will be the new Agent revealed at Masters Tokyo showmatch?

This place is completely dead. No lights, no power, nothing. Even the wildlife is keeping away. Whoever's supposed to be inside must… Wait. I'm picking up a beacon. It's faint, but it's there. Going in.

The new Agent revealed at the upcoming showmatch in Masters Tokyo has been confirmed to be a Sentinel. It has been a while since a new Sentinel was added to the game, with the last one being Chamber, who was released in November 2021.

It is known that the new Agent, expected to be called Deadlock, will be a female character and will have abilities that trap enemies. This will make her an excellent Agent for gaining map control. Valorant's Sentinel meta has been rather stale for the last six months since Chamber's nerfs, with Killjoy appearing in most cases. Therefore, the arrival of Deadlock is expected to shake things up.

What is the new Team Deathmatch mode in Valorant?

Maxbot's back and ready for REVENGE. VALORANT's take on Team Deathmatch launches alongside EP_07 // ACT I.

Valorant's new game mode will be a Team Deathmatch called HURM. You can play with your team on three new maps based on Ascent, Bind, and Split. There will be a host of new mechanics for you to explore, and you will get a first look at it during the showmatch at Masters Tokyo on June 25, 2023.

