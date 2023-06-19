VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs Day 4 highlights: Evil Geniuses continue their miracle run, Fnatic demolish Paper Rex, and more 

The fourth day of the VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs has come to a close, with Evil Geniuses and Fnatic prevailing in their matchups. Evil Geniuses humiliated the number one seed from EMEA, Team Liquid, while Fnatic made light work of the Pacific champions, Paper Rex. Day 4 has set the tone for the expected favorites to win the trophy.

The matches in VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs were one-sided and featured numerous clutches and outplays, along with a clear statement from Evil Geniuses and Fnatic regarding their gameplay and individual talent.

Everything to know about VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs Day 4

VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs Day 4 had two best-of-three series featuring Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses in the first match. This was followed up by Paper Rex versus Fnatic to close out the day.

Match results

Here are the results of the matches played in VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs Day 4

Team Liquid vs. Evil Geniuses (Match 1): Fracture (2-13) and Haven (9-13)

Fracture (2-13) and Haven (9-13) Paper Rex vs. Fnatic (Match 2): Lotus (5-13) and Bind (7-13)

Top highlights

1) Ethan wins the 1v2 to close out a dominating first half

Ethan "Ethan" Arnold's experience and consistent presence shone once again during the final round of Fracture as he secured a confident 1v2 with a wide swing on 17HP to eliminate Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen. This play put the eleventh round on the board for Evil Geniuses in the first half.

2) 16HP and a dream is enough for C0M to get a 4k

Team Liquid looked like they had the perfect start to Haven with a 2v4 situation in the pistol round and Corbin "C0M" Lee being brought to 16HP. C0M's unexpected peek completely silenced Team Liquid's coordinated push through A Short. He secured two kills before pulling back and getting two more kills on the fadeaway shots to win the pistol round for Evil Geniuses.

3) Jawgemo gets the 1v3 done with a Sheriff

Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses were all tied up on Haven, but the deadlock was broken by Alexander "jawgemo" Mor's crisp 1v3 clutch with the Sheriff. Jawgemo utilized the sidearm perfectly by taking advantage of its high bullet penetration through walls to jiggle, peek, and secure two wall bang kills while also landing a clean headshot on Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin.

4) Derke's spray transfer wins the bonus round for Fnatic

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev performed an absolute clinical against Paper Rex on Lotus and Bind. Derke salvaged Fnatic's bonus round on Bind with a phenomenal spray transfer to eliminate Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto, who secured four kills in the round, and Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee. The play showcased Derke's lightning-fast reactions and excellent spray control with the Vandal.

5) Alfajer's cool 1v3 clutch extends Fnatic's lead

Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder is often regarded as the "Wonderchild of Valorant" for good reasons. The 18-year-old Turkish phenom has exceptional accuracy and a sharp game sense. This was put on full display in Round 7 of Bind. Alfajer quickly dispatches off Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie before landing a ridiculous shot on Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart. Alfajer was then able to beautifully play around f0rsaken's Cove before finishing him off with the Shorty.

Standings

The conclusion of VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs Day 4 saw Evil Geniuses and Fnatic advance to the upper bracket, where they will face each other for a spot in the Grand Finals. Team Liquid and Paper Rex have dropped to the lower bracket, where they will play against NRG and EDward Gaming, respectively.

Schedule for Day 5

Fans worldwide can watch Day 5 of the VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs on the official Valorant Twitch and YouTube. Watch parties conducted by popular Valorant streamers are also available for viewers. The games scheduled for tomorrow are:

Team Liquid vs. NRG - Tuesday, June 20 - 8:30 am IST / 5:00 am CEST / 8:00 pm PDT (Monday, June 19).

Tuesday, June 20 - 8:30 am IST / 5:00 am CEST / 8:00 pm PDT (Monday, June 19). Paper Rex vs. EDward Gaming - Tuesday, June 20 - 11:30 am IST / 8:00 am CEST / 11:00 pm PDT (Monday, June 19).

