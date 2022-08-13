Velocity Gaming vs Orangutan: Valorant TEC Challenger Series 8 Upper Round 2 predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The ongoing Valorant LAN tournament in India, TEC Challenger Series 8, will see Velocity Gaming take on Orangutan in an Upper Bracket duel for a place in the Grand Finals. Both teams claimed their slots for the Upper Bracket after defeating their rivals, Revenant Esports and Enigma Gaming.

The Esports Club hosts the popular Valorant tournament series, TEC Challenger Series, featuring some of the finest teams from the country. This time, the participating teams include Velocity Gaming, Revenant Esports, Enigma Gaming, and Orangutan.

These teams secured their positions as India's top four contenders after dominating four other teams in the Group Stages held earlier. They will fight for a grand prize pool of ₹15,000,000, and the MVP for the event will get a chance to grab ₹1,00,000 exclusively.

Velocity Gaming vs Orangutan: Who will win the TEC Challenger Series 8 Upper Bracket Round 1?

Velocity Gaming and Orangutan are two of India's most established esports organizations, featuring competitive teams for many video games. Velocity Gaming's Valorant roster has been a long-term favorite of many fans, featuring some of the best names in India.

Orangutan, on the other hand, features a newly formed roster and includes players from different regions in Asia, promoting diversity and experience.

Predictions

Both teams have established their potential in the ongoing TEC Challengers Series 8, defeating teams with their unpredictable strategies and sheer gun power. Hence, deciphering the favor will be a difficult affair.

That said, Orangutan featured some of the best tactics in their match against Enigma Gaming yesterday. Velocity Gaming also faced tough competition from Revenant Esports but secured an overtime win in the final match.

Past matches in the TEC Challengers Series 8 also hint at equal odds, as Velocity Gaming seems to have performed as well as Orangutan in previous tournaments.

Head-to-head

Velocity Gaming has faced Orangutan only once, in the Skyesports Champions Series. Velocity Gaming dominated Orangutan with a final score of 2-0. This may indicate a very slight upperhand in Velocity's favor, but it isn't sufficient to predict the odds against Orangutan.

Recent results

Velocity Gaming won against Revenant Esports with a score of 2-1, while Orangutan defeated Enigma Gaming with a score of 2-1 in yesterday's TEC Challengers Series 8 Upper Bracket Semi Finals.

Velocity Gaming vs. Orangutan: Past Matches Comparison (Image via Vlr.gg)

Potential Lineups

Velocity Gaming

Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das

Das Mohit "mw1" Wakle

Wakle Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant

Sawant Sagnik "hellff" Roy

Roy Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma

Orangutan

Arsyad “aduka” Sazali

Vibhor “Vibhor” Vaid

Garvit “Ember” Nehra

Jon “tesseract” Piga

Mustafa “shooterR” Kamal

Interestingly, Vibhor, Orangutan's IGL, was a long-term part of Velocity Gaming before parting ways with the popular organization. He joined Orangutan back in May when the roster was still in the process of formation.

Where to watch

Valorant fans in India and beyond can watch Velocity Gaming take on Orangutan live on TEC's official YouTube channel on August 13, 2022, after the Lower Bracket match between Enigma Gaming and Revenant Esports. The match is expected to start at 6:00 pm IST.

