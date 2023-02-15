Victor Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Victor "Victor" Wong has established himself as one of the most influential professional players in the North American Valorant scene. He is currently playing for NRG Esports, a prominent esports organization, and VCT-partnered team.

Victor was formerly a professional CS:GO player known for his time on Swole Patrol and eUnited. The 26-year-old dipped his foot into Valorant esports’ pool in 2020 by joining T1’s first competitive roster. He continued playing for T1 before switching to Team Envy in September 2020.

Following Team Envy’s outstanding performance in VCT 2021, the roster with Victor in it was acquired by OptiC Gaming in early 2022. Henceforth, Victor played a massive role in driving OpTiC’s success in VCT 2022. The roster disbanded after Valorant Champions 2022. However, OpTiC's core of three players, including Victor, Crashies, and FNS, was acquired by NRG for VCT 2023.

Needless to say, Victor's impressive performance in the game is largely shaped by his in-game settings and setup. Let's take a look at his mouse, keybinds, and display settings, as well as his gaming setup’s features.

Everything you need to know about Victor’s Valorant settings in 2023.

Being a former CS:GO player has helped Victor make his shift to Riot’s tactical FPS, which shares a few mechanics with Valve’s competitive FPS. He possesses good mechanical skills and impressive game sense, which are essential qualities in a Valorant esports player.

Victor plays a flexible role in his team and often picks Duelists and Initiators. He has been seen picking Neon, KAY/O, Jett, Phoenix, and Raze in his past games. As a professional Valorant player, Victor is required to maintain a stable aim and hit precise headshots to win gunfights. However, being a Duelist mandates aim accuracy even further.

So far, he has impressed multiple fans with his team support skills, precise aim, and balanced aggression in competitive Valorant. Take a look at Victor’s preferred in-game settings and his PC setup to build your own.

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

ZOWIE XL2546 Mouse: Logitech G703

Logitech G703 Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rouge

ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rouge Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL

Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL Headset: Razer BlackShark V2

PC configuration

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K

Intel Core i7-8700K GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.283

0.283 eDPI: 226.4

226.4 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White (#FFFFFF)

White (#FFFFFF) Outlines: Off

Off Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 3

3 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: E

E Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Based On the Side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.1

1.1 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Med

Med Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

MSAA 2x Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

2x Improve Clarity: On

On Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Unknown Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: On

While the settings mentioned above can be a great reference for beginners, Valorant professionals recommend using a crosshair style or sensitivity value based on personal preferences.

However, choose a basic yet reliable plus crosshair if you want to play on low sensitivity; Victor's mouse settings may suit you.

