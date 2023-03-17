Valorant has emerged as a dominant esports title with a ranked competitive mode for the player base. The current skill distribution shows that most players are concentrated in lower-tier ranks like Bronze, Silver, and Gold. The distribution of ranks provides a larger image and presents the current disparity.

The rank climb is challenging and requires hours of practice alongside the proper execution of strategies. Most players queue in to enjoy Valorant with their friends and play some high-stakes matches simultaneously. However, a fraction of the community strives to climb the ladder and establish themselves on the leaderboard.

Let us look closer at Valorant’s rank distribution in March 2023.

Rank distribution of Valorant players in March 2023

Riot Games has created a first-person shooter (FPS) title that is beginner friendly but also features a steep mastery curve. The current rank distribution chart follows a bell-curve shape, showing that players are more densely situated around the lower ranks.

The rank tiers expanded when Riot introduced an additional rank between Diamond and Immortal, further increasing rank disparities and filtering out an additional percentage of the player base. This makes it even more difficult for players to push ranks as an additional tier needs to be scaled.

Rank distribution

Valorant Rank Distribution March 2023 (Image via Reddit/valkingGG)

The most significant jump in concentration can be seen around the Silver rank. This shows that most players have achieved a certain level of understanding of Valorant and its competitive nature. Players who use this newfound knowledge and play with strategies can cross the tier and proceed to Gold.

The challenges start appearing after Gold rank as Platinum players and above juggle mechanical and strategic skills. Matches become more difficult as the proficiency of the player base increases with every tier.

The graph dictates that the rank Silver 1 contains about 8.3% of the entire player base, while a mere 0.3% occupies the top rank. The descent of the curve from Silver 1 to Immortal 3 is quite linear and shows a lack of motivation for players to climb higher.

The lack of incentives for climbing ranks in Valorant is relatively low, as the title only provides two gun buddies at the end of a competitive season. The publisher could start providing new player cards and other usable assets in-game that motivate the grinding mentality.

However, it is important to remember that not all players want to climb the ranks; some play the game because it is fun. The competitive ones stuck in the lower tiers can improve by practicing with aim trainers and watching professional players.

Playing with an entire 5 squad is usually beneficial as players can execute better strategies and understand each other’s playstyle. It is also an excellent practice to solidify one’s role and master the agents in that class - Initiator, Controller, Sentinel, and Duelist.

