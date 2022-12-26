When does Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass end?

Episode 5: Dimensions has been a huge step up for Valorant's meta. With the final Act about to conclude in the next few weeks, the community is already anticipating all the big updates promised by Riot for 2023. The current season has given Valorant a good chunk of content to enthrall the players.

With every Act, Riot has always followed the tradition of offering a Battlepass with many cosmetics for fans to enjoy. The current pass features a good amount of cosmetics for players, along with some Radianite Points as well.

When will the current Valorant Battlepass expire?

Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass will end on January 10, 2023. As of the time of writing, players still have about 15 days to complete the Battlepass to obtain all the cosmetics and other items. Once it expires, players will no longer be able to unlock items from Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass.

There are a total of 55 tiers available in all Valorant Battlepasses. This Act's pass included 15 sprays, 13 player cards, three unique weapon skin lines, and other cosmetics like gun buddies.

The primary tiers end on 50, and the remaining five are for all players, even those who didn't purchase the premium Battlepass.

The remaining five tiers are also known as the 'epilogue' of the Battlepass, which consists of a handful of Radianite Points and a gold-bordered player card that signifies its completion.

Episode 5 overall has been a great ride for Valorant players. Riot Games introduced a brand new underwater map to the game named Pearl. Following the seven-map pool, Split was also removed from competitive play as the map needed more balancing tweaks. A new Indian Controller Agent entered the meta after a long time.

Apart from the additions of said content, the Agent meta also saw a significant shift after Riot Games decided to come after the most popular Sentinel Agent in their game. Chamber is no longer the most picked in Valorant, thanks to the deadly tweaks made to his kit.

It can be assumed that Riot developers are constantly trying to improve their game's meta by taking the initiative and making the necessary changes. Moreover, Chamber was not the only victim of the huge balance in Patch 5.12. Agents like Sage also saw nerfs, while forgotten Sentinels like Cypher saw a comeback after a buff was made to his utility.

Overall, the final Act for Episode 5 was a great run, as the tactical shooter is truly on its way to evolving in a better direction for both competitive and professional play. The changes made to Valorant in Episode 5 are sure to have an impact on the VCT ecosystem.

As for the professional scene, Riot Games also released their franchising and partnership program regime in Episode 5. There is much more to come, as Riot Games has already promised so much for Episode 6. From a brand new map to Split's return, the upcoming episode is surely an anticipated season for fans.

