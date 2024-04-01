When does the Valorant Night Market start? (Episode 8 Act 2)

The Night Market is one of Valorant's most popular periodic occasions. In Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter, this Market reappears at the end of each Act. During this time, players can find some of their favourite skins in the game at a discounted price. The cosmetics that are offered at each person's Market are chosen at random according to predetermined guidelines.

As this highly anticipated Valorant event has no set start time, some players may be curious about the launch date and time of Episode 8 Act 2 Night Market.

Fortunately, fans will get every relevant detail about the market in this post. Additionally, it will inform them of every new skin that might be available in their store during this Act.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Night Market starts on April 11, 2024

In contrast to fresh patch deployments, which take place at various times on various servers globally, the discounted Market launches simultaneously on all servers.

Act 2 of Episode 8 Market will be open for all players at 12:00 am UTC on April 11, 2024. The following are the local times based on the primary servers worldwide:

Los Angeles: 5 pm PT (April 10, 2024)

5 pm PT (April 10, 2024) New York: 8 pm ET (April 10, 2024)

8 pm ET (April 10, 2024) Frankfurt: 1 am CEST (April 11, 2024)

1 am CEST (April 11, 2024) Mumbai: 5:30 am IST (April 11, 2024)

5:30 am IST (April 11, 2024) Seoul and Tokyo: 9 am KST (April 11, 2024)

9 am KST (April 11, 2024) Sydney: 11 am AET (April 11, 2024)

A quick game patch update must be downloaded before players can access the Market. They can then use it in-game for the following 20 days.

Till when will Episode 8 Act 2 Night Market remain active in Valorant?

Valorant Act 2 Market for Episode 8 won't end until April 29, 2024. This is in line with the customary 20-day timeline for Riot's tactical shooter event.

Players can buy the six available skins for their account during this time. It should be noted that they will not be able to reroll once they have turned a card because these skins will be distributed at random.

What to expect from Valorant's Episode 8 Act 2 Night Market?

Image of Night Market, where skins are available at a discounted price (Image via Riot Games)

Every Valorant player will receive a minimum of one melee or a premium-tier weapon skin from the list of cosmetics that can be purchased during this discounted Market. But what they get in these slots or any other slot, really rests entirely on their luck.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the Market will not carry any free melee or other skins that cost more than 3,550 VP, such as the Reaver Karambit or the Oni Katana. The Night Market will also not include weapon cosmetics for the Ultra and Exclusive tiers.

Skins must be at least two Acts old to qualify for this discounted event. As a result, Chromedek and Valiant Hero will soon be available in this Night Market version.

