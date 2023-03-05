When does Valorant's new Agent Gekko release for Mumbai (India) server?

Valorant recently unveiled their upcoming Agent called 'Gekko,' an Initiator with unique abilities. With the help of his creatures, the Agent can gather crucial intel during a round, thus giving the team a competitive edge over their enemies. Gekko will arrive with the upcoming Episode 6 Act 2 update, which will go live on March 7 or 8, depending on the region.

Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter title where two teams of five players each compete using Agents. These Agents possess different abilities that allow them to render their roles successfully. The game has four roles: Duelists, Initiators, Controllers, and Sentinels. The title is a highly competitive shooter that tests a player's gunfight skills and ability to work together as a team.

Everything to know about Gekko's arrival in Valorant

Gekko was officially unveiled during the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 tournament. In fact, on the day of the finals, VCT hosted a showcase match between Team Tarik and Team FRTTT, where both teams could be seen utilizing the upcoming Agent. Currently, Gekko stands out as one of the unique Agents in Valorant. Thanks to his unconventional abilities, the Agent has generated considerable interest in the community.

As previously stated, Gekko will go live on March 7, 2023, along with the Episode 6 Act 2 update. However, in some regions, the date might shift to March 8, due to time zone differences. In India (Mumbai), the game's official servers will go offline on March 8, at 03:30 IST. During this time, the title won't be accessible.

Once the maintenance period ends, Valorant servers will go online again with all the content promised in Episode 6 Act 2, along with the latest Agent Gekko.

What are Gekko's abilities in Valorant?

Gekko's abilities vary, and being an Initiator, the Agent can be crucial in gaining information on the enemy's whereabouts. Here's a detailed list of all his abilities and what they do:

Mosh Pit (C): This ability allows players to deploy a grenade filled with a green, gooey substance. When thrown, the grenade lands and releases the substance, which spreads over a small area. After a short delay, the substance explodes, causing damage to anything within its range. It is important to note that this ability can only be used once and cannot be reused.

This companion can bounce off walls and detect enemies in a specified zone, stunning them. Additionally, players can use this ability to plant or defuse the spike. When the companion expires, it transforms into an orb that can be picked up. After use, the ability goes into cooldown and can be reused again.

Gekko's signature ability involves deploying a pet that travels forward in the same direction it is deployed for a limited time. The pet can partially block the vision of nearby enemies. After a short cooldown, the pet can be picked up and reused again.

This ability involves firing a projectile that launches a larger pet that shares its vision with Gekko. The pet can be controlled, and pressing the Fire button will lunge towards the enemy. When her timer expires, enemies within its area of effect are temporarily detained. The pet, known as "Thrash," can be picked up as a glob after it expires, but it can only be reused once.

This is all there is to know about Valorant's upcoming Agent Gekko. While it remains to be seen how he will impact the Agent meta, Gekko has already amassed an enormous fan base eagerly awaiting its arrival.

