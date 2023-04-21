Will Valorant release a new Agent or map in Episode 6 Act 3?

Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 is nearing its end, with fans having played the latest Initiator, Gekko. With the Act bringing a new Agent to the fold, many were excited to see his potential and how he can contribute to the current Valorant meta. The professional scene really appreciates Gekko's arrival, with numerous teams trying him out in VCT regional tournaments. That being said, Episode 6 Act 3 is also around the corner, as the upcoming season will serve as a conclusion to this Episode.

Many fans wonder if the upcoming Act will bring any new maps or Agent to Valorant as the Episode has already delivered a set amount of content to the community. While a lot of promising content is coming into the future, it is yet to be seen what Riot will deliver in the coming seasons.

Episode 6 Act 3 won't bring a new map or Agent to Valorant

Episode 6 Act 3 will be the final Act of the Episode and will not bring any new map or Agent to Valorant. However, the Bind rework will enter the ranked map pool with Act 3. One will be able to enjoy the rework as Bind replaces Icebox in the competitive map pool.

Players have been asking for an Icebox rework for a long time now. With the Bind getting the needed changes, Icebox stays next on the list, where developers can tweak around the map.

Riot Games has always maintained a seven-map pool for the game, where the unbalanced ones usually go for a rework and come back replacing one. A prime example of this is the Split rework that replaced Breeze a few Acts ago. The professional scene has also shaken a bit with Bind coming into the game mid-season.

Many teams have complained that the replacement has affected their strategies in the VCT regionals as they will have to adapt to Bind. That being said, the community is relieved to hear the news of Icebox leaving the pool for now. While Icebox is not the most beloved region, it can still be tweaked with a few minor changes.

What has Episode 6 delivered so far to Valorant players?

Episode 6 has brought forth major content for fans, like a new map called the Lotus alongside Gekko. Players have been extremely happy with the content as Lotus has offered more unique aspects for the map pool, and Gekko has been an exceptional Initiator. The brand new Premier mode Closed Beta is also something to look out for in the coming days.

With the meta rapidly changing, players are hyped to witness Episode 6 Act 3. It is expected to arrive on live servers around late March 2023. With that, players can look forward to the teased Arcade weapon skin and many more changes coming to the title.

