ZmjjKK EDward Gaming Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Yongkang "ZmjjKK" Zheng is a Valorant player who currently plays for EDward Gaming. He is known for playing Agents like Chamber and Raze in the game.
EDward Gaming's participation at the VCT Champions 2022, Istanbul, made them the first team to represent China in an international Valorant tournament. They eventually lost an Elimination matchup to Team Liquid in the Group Stages and had to return home.
Despite suffering defeats in both their VCT 2022 matches, EDward Gaming put in an impressive performance for a team who played an international Valorant LAN event for the first time.
ZmjjKK consistently maintained a decent K/D in his team's matches against Paper Rex and Team Liquid.
Everything to know about ZmjjKK's Valorant settings
EDward Gaming gained a lot of recognition in the Valorant professional scene after their performances in the recent VCT EA: Last Chance Qualifiers.
A growing number of viewers are taking an interest in the Chinese team. It is, therefore, a great time to take a look at the Valorant settings of one of their top players, ZmjjKK.
Listed below are all the known in-game settings and configurations used by ZmjjKK.
Mouse
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity:0.28
- Zoom Sensitivity:1.00
- eDPI: 224
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- Raw Input Buffer: On
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Crosshair Color: #FF0000
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outline Thickness: 0
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Movement Error Multiplier: 0
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability: Q
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Always the Same
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: Unknown
- Material Quality: Unknown
- Texture Quality: Unknown
- Detail Quality: Unknown
- UI Quality: Unknown
- Vignette: Unknown
- VSync: Unknown
- Anti-Aliasing: Unknown
- Anisotropic Filtering: Unknown
- Improve Clarity: Unknown
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Unknown
- Distortion: Unknown
- Cast Shadows: Unknown
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Equipment
Peripherals
- Mouse: VAXEE NP-01S Pink
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
Players can use the aforementioned settings in Valorant in order to replicate ZmjjKK's playstyle. They can change their in-game configuration through the settings tab.
Players are always recommended to use settings that suit their own playstyle.