ZmjjKK EDward Gaming Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Yongkang "ZmjjKK" Zheng is a Valorant player who currently plays for EDward Gaming. He is known for playing Agents like Chamber and Raze in the game.

EDward Gaming's participation at the VCT Champions 2022, Istanbul, made them the first team to represent China in an international Valorant tournament. They eventually lost an Elimination matchup to Team Liquid in the Group Stages and had to return home.

Despite suffering defeats in both their VCT 2022 matches, EDward Gaming put in an impressive performance for a team who played an international Valorant LAN event for the first time.

ZmjjKK consistently maintained a decent K/D in his team's matches against Paper Rex and Team Liquid.

Everything to know about ZmjjKK's Valorant settings

EDward Gaming gained a lot of recognition in the Valorant professional scene after their performances in the recent VCT EA: Last Chance Qualifiers.

A growing number of viewers are taking an interest in the Chinese team. It is, therefore, a great time to take a look at the Valorant settings of one of their top players, ZmjjKK.

Listed below are all the known in-game settings and configurations used by ZmjjKK.

Mouse

DPI : 800

: 800 Sensitivity :0.28

:0.28 Zoom Sensitivity :1.00

:1.00 eDPI : 224

: 224 Polling Rate : 1000 Hz

: 1000 Hz Raw Input Buffer : On

: On Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Primary

Color : Red

: Red Crosshair Color : #FF0000

: #FF0000 Outlines : Off

: Off Outline Opacity : 0

: 0 Outline Thickness : 0

: 0 Center Dot : Off

: Off Center Dot Opacity : 0

: 0 Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines : On

: On Inner Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Inner Line Length : 3

: 3 Inner Line Thickness : 1

: 1 Inner Line Offset : 2

: 2 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines : Off

: Off Movement Error : Off

: Off Movement Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Firing Error : Off

: Off Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space Bar

: Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Equip Spike : 4

: 4 Use/Equip Ability 1 : C

: C Use/Equip Ability 2 : E

: E Use/Equip Ability : Q

: Q Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Always the Same

: Always the Same Keep Player Centered : On

: On Minimap Size : 1.1

: 1.1 Minimap Zoom : 0.9

: 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution : 1920x1080

: 1920x1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method : Letterbox

: Letterbox Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering : Unknown

: Unknown Material Quality : Unknown

: Unknown Texture Quality : Unknown

: Unknown Detail Quality : Unknown

: Unknown UI Quality : Unknown

: Unknown Vignette : Unknown

: Unknown VSync : Unknown

: Unknown Anti-Aliasing : Unknown

: Unknown Anisotropic Filtering : Unknown

: Unknown Improve Clarity : Unknown

: Unknown Experimental Sharpening : Unknown

: Unknown Bloom : Unknown

: Unknown Distortion : Unknown

: Unknown Cast Shadows: Unknown

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Equipment

Peripherals

Mouse : VAXEE NP-01S Pink

: VAXEE NP-01S Pink Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

ZOWIE XL2546K Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

Players can use the aforementioned settings in Valorant in order to replicate ZmjjKK's playstyle. They can change their in-game configuration through the settings tab.

Players are always recommended to use settings that suit their own playstyle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far