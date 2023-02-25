Zyppan Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

In 2020, Valorant, a character-based tactical shooter, was released by Riot Games. Since then, a wide variety of Agents and mechanics have been added to this title. Its emphasis on gun-based combat hasn't seen a shift, though.

With so many choices, the Settings menu in this title occasionally confuses even the most experienced of gamers. Hence, it might be helpful to look into the settings used by professional players.

Pontus “Zyppan” Eek is a professional Valorant player of Swedish nationality. He is currently on the Natus Vincere squad and was on the FunPlus Phoenix squad previously. He has achieved considerable success in the game and is primarily a Duelist/Flex player, often seen using Agents like Raze and KAY/O. All the in-game settings used by him — including his crosshair, video settings, mouse sensitivity, and so on — can be found below.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by NAVI's Zyppan in 2023

Listed below are all the in-game settings used by Zyppan in Valorant:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.3

eDPI: 240

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size:1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.85

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: Zowie G-SR-SE Rouge

Zyppan is known for his outstanding movement and excellent aim. He is often the first person to enter a site; this can be as Raze with double Blastpacks, Neon with a Fast Lane, or even an Initiator like KAY/O, where he will just right-click flash and enter the area.

He excels in this game because of his ability to aggress effectively and make space for his team. What makes him an even more spectacular player to watch — an individual to fear if you are in the opposing squad — is his crosshair finding heads more often than not.

It will definitely take most amateur players more than just emulating the Swedish athlete's in-game settings to achieve his level of gameplay. However, if you feel you have a playstyle similar to the pro's but can't figure out exactly what settings will help you improve more, taking a look at Zyppan's Valorant settings will definitely be helpful.

