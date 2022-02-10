1 reason why every superstar in Men's Elimination Chamber needs to win 

Elimination Chamber is one of the most awaited events in WWE. Not only does it have a devilish concept, but it also is a crucial milestone on the road to WrestleMania.

The 2022 edition of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is less than two weeks away. The WWE Championship match promises to be the highlight of the event.

Six superstars have earned their spot in the match, but only one will stand tall. Though entrants like Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have a better chance of winning, it can't be denied that the other competitors make a strong case for themselves.

Our list will focus on a single reason why each of them is in need of the victory. Which of these six superstars do you want to see victorious? Voice your opinions in the comments below.

#6 in our list of reasons why every superstar in Men's Elimination chamber needs to win: Austin Theory has to prove Mr. McMahon correct

Austin Theory may be the underdog heading into the match. But never say never in professional wrestling.

Moreover, Theory has something which has made the biggest stars of the company. He is backed by Vince McMahon himself. As a mid-carder, he was involved in underwhelming storylines.

But since Mr. McMahon sided with him, not only did he engage himself in a feud with Finn Balor, but he also had the last laugh against former Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

Thus, if Austin Theory has to prove to Mr. McMahon that the latter made the right choice in choosing him, Theory has no better place than Elimination Chamber.

#5. A prospective feud for Randy Orton and Riddle over WWE Championship

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes WWE had plans since the pairing began last spring for Riddle vs Randy Orton @ SummerSlam, which didn’t happen. Plan was to hold off til Mania. I’m told now only a handful of creative members want to spilt them, w/ the idea that if the match happens, it should be for the WWE title WWE had plans since the pairing began last spring for Riddle vs Randy Orton @ SummerSlam, which didn’t happen. Plan was to hold off til Mania. I’m told now only a handful of creative members want to spilt them, w/ the idea that if the match happens, it should be for the WWE title

Riddle is currently one of the most impressive acts on RAW. Him alongside his partner Randy Orton are must-watch TV.

However, neither Orton nor Riddle can be confined to the tag-team division. The former UFC Superstar has been deemed to have vast potential as a main eventer.

If he wins at the Elimination Chamber in a match that involves Brock Lesnar, it would be a great kickstart to his career. Moreover, it may ignite the feud between Randy and Riddle which has been anticipated by fans around the globe.

Though Randy Orton seems like a fun-loving guy alongside Riddle, one must not forget that he is an Evolution guy mentored by Triple H himself. Just as The Cerebral Assassin turned his back upon Orton when he garnered massive success as a singles superstar, The Viper too can show his true colors to Riddle in such a situation.

