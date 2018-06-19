Best and Worst of RAW- 18 June, 2018

RAW had its share of good and bad!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2018, 09:52 IST

RAW put together an interesting show after MITB, this week

I had a rather difficult time reviewing RAW this week. The show felt like a new beginning of sorts. So many new things commenced, that I felt like it would make sense to give these plotlines time to develop before they can be reviewed in a very impartial manner. Whether they're good or bad can only be decided when things finally run their course.

That said, I'm paid to write the 'Best and Worst' after every WWE show. So, that is what I will do in this article, as always. If you ask me off the record, I'd say that some of the topics in both categories fall into the Best/Worst category.

As always, I greatly value your feedback. Spare a moment of your time and leave a comment to let me know what you liked and disliked about this week's show.

Presenting the Best and Worst of RAW, this week.

#1 Best: Fresh new programs

It was great to see some old faces return to TV again

How tiresome was it seeing the same Reigns vs. Mahal feud on TV every single week? The same can be said for the men and women from the Money in the Bank ladder match locking up in various permutations before the actual contest. Rousey and Jax coming face to face, week after week, did get a bit trying. Thankfully, RAW felt like a fresh new start.

I'm intrigued by what match will take place to determine who faces Brock Lesnar next. I like the fact that after weeks of seeming invincible, Rollins finally did come up short. I liked that superstars like Mojo Rawley and Chad Gable (more on him later) got TV time again.

The coming weeks will reveal if WWE continues to keep the new programs interesting or not. That said, this was an interesting first step.