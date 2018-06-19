Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Best and Worst of RAW- 18 June, 2018

RAW had its share of good and bad!

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2018, 09:52 IST
23.71K

RAW put together an interesting show after MITB, this week
RAW put together an interesting show after MITB, this week

I had a rather difficult time reviewing RAW this week. The show felt like a new beginning of sorts. So many new things commenced, that I felt like it would make sense to give these plotlines time to develop before they can be reviewed in a very impartial manner. Whether they're good or bad can only be decided when things finally run their course.

That said, I'm paid to write the 'Best and Worst' after every WWE show. So, that is what I will do in this article, as always. If you ask me off the record, I'd say that some of the topics in both categories fall into the Best/Worst category.

As always, I greatly value your feedback. Spare a moment of your time and leave a comment to let me know what you liked and disliked about this week's show.

Presenting the Best and Worst of RAW, this week.

#1 Best: Fresh new programs

It was great to see some old faces return to TV again
It was great to see some old faces return to TV again

How tiresome was it seeing the same Reigns vs. Mahal feud on TV every single week? The same can be said for the men and women from the Money in the Bank ladder match locking up in various permutations before the actual contest. Rousey and Jax coming face to face, week after week, did get a bit trying. Thankfully, RAW felt like a fresh new start.

I'm intrigued by what match will take place to determine who faces Brock Lesnar next. I like the fact that after weeks of seeming invincible, Rollins finally did come up short. I liked that superstars like Mojo Rawley and Chad Gable (more on him later) got TV time again.


The coming weeks will reveal if WWE continues to keep the new programs interesting or not. That said, this was an interesting first step.


Page 1 of 8 Next
WWE Raw Authors of Pain Dolph Ziggler Drew McIntyre WWE Best and Worst
Best and Worst of RAW - 4th June, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 30th April, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW After WrestleMania 34
RELATED STORY
5 ways to improve Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
Hits and misses from this week's RAW and SmackDown (June...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from the Raw after...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Why The Authors of Pain haven't been on RAW
RELATED STORY
5 Bold Decisions that can take Monday Night Raw by storm
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw report card: Analysing and grading each segment...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us