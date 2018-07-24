Best and Worst of RAW- 23 July, 2018

RAW was an interesting affair with many ups and downs!

Let me say this right at the start, dear readers! I thought this week's episode of RAW had many significant segments and so it felt more important than usual. And whenever there are stakes, it allows you to immerse in the show that much more. The US Bank Arena at Cincinnati, Ohio, had a fabulous crowd as well.

Yes, this was a crowd that was invested in the action from start to finish. At no point, did their interest wane and this reflected in the matches that transpired, this week. So was it a good show overall?

In my opinion, it was a mixed bag like it always is. There were some aspects that I really enjoyed and some others that I did not particularly care for.

That being said, I hereby present the best and worst of RAW.

#1 Best: Three SummerSlam matches confirmed!

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler will burn it down at SummerSlam next month

SummerSlam is almost upon us and the excitement is palpable. In my opinion, with the right kind of booking, this could be the best SummerSlam event in a while. Three big matches have been confirmed for the event and this is an indication of just how significant this week's episode was.

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler will slug it out for the Intercontinental Championship, in front of a new crowd, that hopefully does not count down from ten to one, effectively ruining their magnificent matches. Braun Strowman will put his Money in the Bank briefcase on the line against Kevin Owens as well. Could Owens pull off a sneaky win come SummerSlam?

And that brings us to Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the prized Universal Championship. Turn over to the next page to find out what I think about the fourth encounter between these two absolute powerhouses.

