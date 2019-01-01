Best and Worst of RAW- 31st December, 2018

This week's taped episode of RAW wasn't all that bad

Happy New Year to one and all. Thank you to everyone who's been an avid follower of my 'Best and Worst' lists, as well as any sports entertainment coverage we do on this website. It's such a thrill to be able to discuss sports entertainment with you folks on a weekly basis. I've been doing this from 2016, so I'm honoured to be doing 'Best and Worst' columns in 2019 as well.

What did I think of this week's episode of RAW? To be honest, I did not mind it. It really felt fast-paced and easy to watch overall.

Maybe there is something to the McMahon family promising us that they will shake things up on the show. Maybe 2019 will be a good year for the WWE Universe.

As always I've listed what I particularly enjoyed about this show, as well as some aspects I did not:

#1 Best: Unleashing Seth Rollins' inner beast

Did anyone else get reminded of the Vince-AJ Styles segment here?

Once upon a time, Triple H took Seth Rollins under his wing and made him the top star. He made him go heel and pushed him to the top of the food chain in the company. This week, Seth Rollins asked for an Intercontinental Championship opportunity. Triple H denied it.

He said that under the new regime things would not be handed to Rollins. Rollins would have to earn every single opportunity. He brought out a side of Seth Rollins that we have not seen in quite a while.

I also loved the fact that Seth Rollins referenced Brock Lesnar in this segment as well. This leads me to think that he'll be in a Universal Championship feud very soon.

Does this mean he's winning the Royal Rumble?

