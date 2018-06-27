Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 26th June, 2018

How would you rate the show out of 10?

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jun 2018, 08:58 IST

An ordinary episode of SmackDown Live with a big finish!

I know you're all supremely pleased by how the recent episode of SmackDown Live ended. As great as that was, it does not eliminate the fact that this week's episode was a mixed bag. In fact, I daresay, it was a step down in quality from the shows we're accustomed to seeing. It could have been because top stars like AJ Styles and Carmella were not on the show.

It's time to list the good and separate it from the bad from this week's episode. Here's my assessment of the show. I'll be glad to know your views as always.

Feel free to sound off in the comments section. Did you think this week's episode measured up in terms of usual SmackDown Live quality?

Also what was your favourite segment of the night?

#1 Best: Team Hell No reunion

This was my personal favourite moment of the entire night

Last year, I had a chance to interact with Kane during an international teleconference. When I asked him about his alliance with Daniel Bryan- Team Hell No, he had this to say:

I had a lot of fun with Team Hell No. It was a great time. It was a departure from what I'd done before, in WWE. Daniel Bryan and we would complement each other's performance, and it was actually the most fun thing I've ever got to do.

It was great to see Kane make his return to WWE. Like him or not at this stage of the game, it is impossible to deny that he is one of the all time greats. The crowd was ecstatic when Daniel Bryan and Kane hugged it out in the ring.

Maybe the reason this reunion happened is to keep Daniel Bryan and The Miz apart until SummerSlam comes around in August. WWE may not want the two men to meet as early as Extreme Rules.