×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best and worst of SmackDown Live- 4th Dec, 2018

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.08K   //    05 Dec 2018, 09:43 IST

SmackDown Live was much easier to watch than RAW was
SmackDown Live was much easier to watch than RAW was

I could not even watch all of RAW because I was sent away on assignment to interview Matt Hardy. But I must admit that I'm a lot more invested in SmackDown Live than RAW in the lead up to TLC, one week removed from next Sunday. This could stem from the fact that the WWE Championship is on the line on the blue brand. Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen for weeks now.

In isolation, this was an average episode of SmackDown Live. But then again, it set up things beautifully for TLC I thought. A lot of actual character development happened during the course of this very episode.

Let me know your thoughts about this episode in the comments below. Did you think that SmackDown Live this week lived up to all your expectations?

I am anxious to hear from you!

#1 Best: The New Daniel Bryan

This show belonged to the WWE Champion
This show belonged to the WWE Champion

There hasn't been a lot of character development with Daniel Bryan ever since he became Champion. For once, it's not WWE's fault because he was thrust into the Survivor Series match against Brock Lesnar soon afterwards, and didn't get to show off his new attitude at all. Looking at him play a heel, it's easy to forget that he was once everyone's favourite babyface too!

Daniel Bryan shut up all the 'What' chants in the audience by berating the audience and calling them 'sheep'. He would speak about how he saves the planet and the average wrestling fan is intent upon ruining it. He came off as surly and bitter, and it was absolutely great.


I even loved the savage beatdown at the end of the show on AJ Styles. The new Daniel Bryan is unquestionably mean.

This could be his best run yet!


1 / 7 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown The Usos New Day Daniel Bryan AJ Styles WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE SmackDown Results, December 4th 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
5 Things We Learned from SmackDown Live (27 November 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 shockers WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live (20...
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Got Right This Week On Smackdown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Results, 27th November 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers on last night's SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Preview: January 23rd, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Two matches announced for tonight's SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Preview: 13th November 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us