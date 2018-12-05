Best and worst of SmackDown Live- 4th Dec, 2018

Riju Dasgupta

SmackDown Live was much easier to watch than RAW was

I could not even watch all of RAW because I was sent away on assignment to interview Matt Hardy. But I must admit that I'm a lot more invested in SmackDown Live than RAW in the lead up to TLC, one week removed from next Sunday. This could stem from the fact that the WWE Championship is on the line on the blue brand. Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen for weeks now.

In isolation, this was an average episode of SmackDown Live. But then again, it set up things beautifully for TLC I thought. A lot of actual character development happened during the course of this very episode.

Let me know your thoughts about this episode in the comments below. Did you think that SmackDown Live this week lived up to all your expectations?

I am anxious to hear from you!

#1 Best: The New Daniel Bryan

This show belonged to the WWE Champion

There hasn't been a lot of character development with Daniel Bryan ever since he became Champion. For once, it's not WWE's fault because he was thrust into the Survivor Series match against Brock Lesnar soon afterwards, and didn't get to show off his new attitude at all. Looking at him play a heel, it's easy to forget that he was once everyone's favourite babyface too!

Daniel Bryan shut up all the 'What' chants in the audience by berating the audience and calling them 'sheep'. He would speak about how he saves the planet and the average wrestling fan is intent upon ruining it. He came off as surly and bitter, and it was absolutely great.

I even loved the savage beatdown at the end of the show on AJ Styles. The new Daniel Bryan is unquestionably mean.

This could be his best run yet!

