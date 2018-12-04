×
5 Reasons why Dolph Ziggler turned babyface against Drew McIntyre on RAW 

Riju Dasgupta
1.41K   //    04 Dec 2018, 09:08 IST

Why is Ziggler a good guy all of a sudden?
Why is Ziggler a good guy all of a sudden?

At the outset, I would like to apologize for not being able to do the 'Best and Worst of RAW' article, this week. I've been presented with an exciting opportunity for Sportskeeda and that will be my focus for the time being. My colleague Rohit Nath will bring you his insights and analytical skills instead. You may know him as the man who does the RAW/SmackDown Previews on the site.

Dolph Ziggler went heel at some point on SmackDown Live. He carried the mean streak all the way to RAW, where he allied with Drew McIntyre and went on one of the best runs of his entire career. And then again, on this week's episode of RAW, he seemed to turn babyface, all of a sudden.

Why this change in character for Ziggler, you rightfully ask? I shall try and answer this question before I'm called on assignment this week.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

#5 To even the odds against Corbin's heel alliance

It's only been three against two thus far
It's only been three against two thus far

Constable Corbin has put together quite the faction of heel superstars. Comprising Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, not to mention Lio Rush, he has a raging bull on either side. But then, what is an antagonist if he doesn't have a strong protagonist to compete with?

Finn Balor and Elias have let it be known that they won't succumb to Corbin's tyranny. But they have seemed outmatched at every turn because it's been 2 against 3. RAW has been very short on the babyface front because of its recent spate of injuries and illnesses.

Dolph Ziggler turning babyface allows for the good guys to be on a level playing field. And this should set the stage for some exciting developments on RAW.


Riju Dasgupta
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
