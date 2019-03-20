Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live- 19th March 2019- Kofi Kingston loses again

Riju Dasgupta
20 Mar 2019

Unfortunately, Kofi Kingston will not be heading to WrestleMania 35

So, I know that a lot of people are quite upset by what happened this week on SmackDown Live. Here's what I have to say about the same. I thought it was a pretty good episode of SmackDown Live. In fact, I thought that there was a lot more that I liked about the show than I disliked.

I liked the fact that there was a narrative running through the show, that was addressed by nearly every performer. I liked the fact that there was heat and anticipation coming into the episode as well. I had a chance to interview Kofi Kingston last night, and the amount of excitement across the board from the media calling in was amazing.

It truly is KofiMania season and I can't wait to see how it all plays out. This week's episode of SmackDown Live was a very important step in WWE history.

I'm sure it'll be remembered and recalled for many years.

#1 Best: Kofi Kingston's Iron man performance

They say that the first time is the charm. While the second gauntlet match may not have been as exciting as thrilling as the first one was, it was still a pretty good match all around.

Kudos to Kofi Kingston for wrestling as long as he did. Kingston hung in there with some of the best in the world for nearly an hour and he's no spring chicken currently.

Kofi Kingston has said on multiple occasions that being a WWE Superstar is all he wanted to do. Not only is he living his dream, but he's excelling at it. And the fact that the crowd cares just makes this moment all the more special.

Anyone who's watched WWE for any length of time knows that Kingston is certainly heading to WrestleMania 35.

