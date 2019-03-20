×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live- 19th March 2019- Kofi Kingston loses again

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
7.60K   //    20 Mar 2019, 09:13 IST

Unfortunately, Kofi Kingston will not be heading to WrestleMania 35
Unfortunately, Kofi Kingston will not be heading to WrestleMania 35

So, I know that a lot of people are quite upset by what happened this week on SmackDown Live. Here's what I have to say about the same. I thought it was a pretty good episode of SmackDown Live. In fact, I thought that there was a lot more that I liked about the show than I disliked.

I liked the fact that there was a narrative running through the show, that was addressed by nearly every performer. I liked the fact that there was heat and anticipation coming into the episode as well. I had a chance to interview Kofi Kingston last night, and the amount of excitement across the board from the media calling in was amazing.

It truly is KofiMania season and I can't wait to see how it all plays out. This week's episode of SmackDown Live was a very important step in WWE history.

I'm sure it'll be remembered and recalled for many years.

#1 Best: Kofi Kingston's Iron man performance

They say that the first time is the charm. While the second gauntlet match may not have been as exciting as thrilling as the first one was, it was still a pretty good match all around.

Kudos to Kofi Kingston for wrestling as long as he did. Kingston hung in there with some of the best in the world for nearly an hour and he's no spring chicken currently.

Kofi Kingston has said on multiple occasions that being a WWE Superstar is all he wanted to do. Not only is he living his dream, but he's excelling at it. And the fact that the crowd cares just makes this moment all the more special.

Anyone who's watched WWE for any length of time knows that Kingston is certainly heading to WrestleMania 35.

1 / 7 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown New Day The Bar Daniel Bryan Kofi Kingston WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE SmackDown Results, March 19th 2019, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live after WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: NXT Superstars in action again
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live after WWE Fastlane 2019: AJ mocks Orton 
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 Ways Kofi Kingston can defeat Randy Orton, The Bar, Samoa Joe and Rowan next week
RELATED STORY
3 steps to crowning Kofi Kingston the WWE Champion
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 4 ways how Kofi Kingston should win the gauntlet match tonight
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Several SmackDown Superstars seen rooting for Kofi Kingston backstage
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE SmakDown Live (12th March 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why this week's SmackDown Live was one of the best in recent memory (12 March 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New Day finally snaps and attacks Superstars on WWE SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us