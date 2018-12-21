Best and Worst of WWE Tribute To The Troops

Tribute To The Troops was actually quite a fun show

Tribute To The Troops has become an annual WWE tradition. This year, it was held at Fort Hood in Texas, and it was showcased as a 2-hour special. It wasn't a very important show in the larger scheme of things, but it was a fun show for sure. There was a lot of good and certainly a lot of 'not so good'.

The problem with Tribute To The Troops is that it's little more than a Live Event. No angles of importance really take place at such an event. And if nothing important is happening in the ring, will you care to find out the outcome of the said match, really?

That said, it was fun to see JBL return to the commentary desk once again. I was never the biggest fan of his announcing skills, but he's a welcome change, once in a while.

Here is what I thought of the rest of the event, or at least the portions of it that we got to see on the telecast.

#1 Best: A fast-paced clash

Finn Balor absolutely stole the show at Tribute To The Troops, with a dazzling display of moves

Finn Balor teamed up with Elias to take on Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in a tag team match. This match was a lot better than I expected it to be, with Balor kicking things into high gear at a lot of times. All four men held their own. The crowd was invested in the match and that probably made it feel a lot more special.

All of these shows have the good guys standing tall at the end of the night, which is what happened here too. But for the duration it lasted, this was quite a fan match, in my opinion.

