10 Best Women’s Champions in WWE history

Ian Carey FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 6.52K // 28 Jul 2018, 02:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Alexa Bliss is the most-decorated modern-day Women's Champion

WWE's Women's Revolution is in full swing and there are more talented female athletes competing for the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships than ever before.

While WWE's Women's Revolution and upcoming Evolution pay-per-view have signified a start of a new era, it is not to say there haven't been numerous legendary women's wrestlers who came before them.

In this article, we take a look at the greatest women's champions in WWE's storied history. Some of the women featured in this article are legendary wrestlers who we could see in a WWE ring again at Evolution. Other wrestlers are sadly no longer with us but honoured in the WWE Hall of Fame. There are also a few modern-day women's wrestlers who have already surpassed some of their predecessors even though their careers are just starting.

Here are the 10 Best Women's Champions in WWE History:

#10 AJ Lee

For years AJ Lee's record 295-day single reign as Divas Champion was the longest reign in the title's lineage. Nikkie Bella would break that record in 2014 with a 301-day reign, however.

Lee is the most decorated champion in the history of WWE's Divas Championship. The title was only in existence for 8 years but AJ made a point of winning it 3x. She held the title for a combined 406 days.

AJ's career only existed in WWE during the Divas Championship era, so she never won another title with the promotion. Her 406 days spent as a WWE Women's Champion is good for the 10th longest of all-time.

One can only wonder, however, if Lee's career would have lasted longer had it not been for the conflict between her and WWE as well as her husband CM Punk's, conflict with the company.

Lee retired after WrestleMania in 2014 at only 27 years old. Don't expect her back anytime soon either. She has released her autobiography since her WWE departure and seems content to be retired from in-ring competition.

1 / 10 NEXT