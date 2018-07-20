10 Best WWE Brock Lesnar Matches: 2002 - 2004

David Cullen FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.11K // 20 Jul 2018, 01:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Back when The Beast was best

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar looks to be on his way out of WWE, for the second time, at the end of August, following SummerSlam.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Ever since he returned to WWE in 2012, Brock has given some highly excellent matches, some of the absolute best of the year and maybe even ever to the eyes of some. As great as Brock's matches have been this time around, I loom back at his first WWE run, from 2002 - 2004, as having several matches that were even better than a handful of his bouts over the last six years.

Before returning to WWE and joining UFC, Brock was a different kind of performer and athlete. While this time around he has implored a lot of his UFC background, his first run had far more of his amateur wrestling, which not only made for some excellent matches, but some of the best ever.

#10 Brock Lesnar vs. Big Show - Judgement Day 2003

Needed more than a stretcher

Well to be honest, for this one, the real entertainment only came during the second half of it.

The first half of this Stretcher Match had the usual several failed attempts to put each other on the stretcher, and failing, with a lot of power moves in between.

In comparison to Lesnar's second run with WWE though, this match is a million times better than the match between Brock and Show at the 2014 Royal Rumble, as both men were allowed to show how powerful they were.

Lesnar didn't need to resort to any weapon use to take Show down, while Show was allowed to show he was every bit as strong as the Beast Incarnate.

After the first half of back and forth attempts and power moves, Brock realized Big Show wouldn't fit on the stretcher, prompting Lesnar to head backstage and reemerged on a forklift, where he climbed the top and performed an incredible cross-body on Show and a suplex and F-5 later, Brock rolled Show up the stage on the stretcher and forklift, and retained his WWE Championship.

1 / 10 NEXT